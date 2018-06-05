ABMS Conference 2018: American Board Of Medical Specialities (ABMS) Brings Together Boards Community And Health Care Leaders In Las Vegas September 24-26, 2018

Who: ABMS establishes the standards its 24 Member Boards use to develop and implement educational and professional evaluation, assessment, and certification of physician specialists. More than 880,000 physicians are certified in one or more of the approved 39 specialties and 86 subspecialties offered by the ABMS Member Boards.

Why: ABMS Conference 2018 offers health care professionals and leaders from ABMS Member Boards, hospitals and health systems, academic medical centers, specialty societies, credentialing and continuing medical education and continuing professional development communities the opportunity to learn about and accelerate the implementation of best practices in assessment and medical education, QI, health policy initiatives and improving patient care through Board Certification.

When: September 24-26, 2018

Where: The Aria Hotel and Conference Center

3730 S. Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas, Nevada

Conference Features: ABMS Conference 2018 will feature more than 60 breakout sessions on innovations in physician assessment and evaluation strategies, continuing professional development, health policy and research, organizational operations, marketing, communications, and QI.

Featured plenary topics and speakers at ABMS Conference 2018 include:

CEO Plenary: Richard E. Hawkins , MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Board of Medical Specialties

, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer, American Board of Medical Specialties Nora Lecture: Lois Margaret Nora , MD, JD, MBA, Former President and Chief Executive Officer, American Board of Medical Specialties

, MD, JD, MBA, Former President and Chief Executive Officer, American Board of Medical Specialties Assessment Plenary: Elizabeth (Liz) Ann Farmer, BSc Hons, MBBS, PhD, FRACGP, MAICD, Clinical Professor, University of Wollongong School of Graduate Medicine, Immediate Past Chair, Medical Board of Australia Expert Advisory Group on Revalidation

Ann Farmer, BSc Hons, MBBS, PhD, FRACGP, MAICD, Clinical Professor, University of Wollongong School of Graduate Medicine, Immediate Past Chair, Medical Board of Australia Expert Advisory Group on Revalidation Operations Plenary: Stephanie Waite , BS Ed, MSLOC, Director of Leadership and Organizational Development at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago

Special Attractions: Poster Session & Exhibitor Reception: Monday, September 24

Hosted onsite at the Aria Hotel & Conference Center, the Poster Session and Reception will highlight late-breaking research and evidence-based practices from the following areas:

Assessment and Evaluation Methodologies

Board Operations

Continuing Professional Development

Health Policy and Research

Initial and Continuing Certification Programs

Marketing and Communications

Organizational Development and Leadership

Patients as Partners

Physician Well-being Initiatives

Portfolio Program

Professionalism

Quality and Practice Improvement

The Call for Posters will close on Sunday, June 17, 2018 at midnight ET.

Exhibits: Monday, September 24: Exhibitors will share information about their products and services during this informal evening reception.

Registration: ABMS is offering the following early bird registration rates until August 1:

ABMS Member Boards Staff - $375 (discounted from the regular registration rate of $450 )

(discounted from the regular registration rate of ) General Conference 2018 Attendees - $695 (discounted from the regular registration rate of $795 )

(discounted from the regular registration rate of ) 10% discount to any organization that registers five or more attendees

*Special Attraction: The first-ever ABMS Multi-Specialty Portfolio Program™ (Portfolio Program) Outstanding Achievement in Quality Improvement Award will be announced at ABMS Conference 2018. The award was established to recognize the exemplary efforts and activities of Portfolio Program Sponsors that are working to improve patient care quality, safety, outcomes, and experiences.

