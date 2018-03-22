ABOG Announces New Focused Practice Designation in Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology

"This allows ABOG to provide obstetricians and gynecologists who have a special interest in the care of pediatric and adolescent gynecological patients more focused, relevant, and pertinent continuous professional development. These Diplomates will have access to PAG journal articles focused on new and important advancements via the Maintenance of Certification process, which they can then apply to their clinical practice," said Dr. Susan Ramin, ABOG's Associate Executive Director for Maintenance of Certification.

Eligibility criteria for PAG Focused Practice Designation candidates includes:

ABOG Diplomate status with primary certification in Obstetrics and Gynecology

ABOG Diplomate meeting all continuous certification (Maintenance of Certification) program requirements

Minimum of three years of clinical practice experience with a focus in PAG

Minimum of 20 AMA-PRA Category 1 CME credits in PAG or relevant pediatric surgery CME in the last three years

Additionally, a Board-based assessment is required for candidates and will include a computer-based exam, plus submission of a 12-month case log documenting a minimum of 100 gynecological patients under the age of 21 and must include care for patients under the age of 12.

For specifics about eligibility criteria, as well as additional comprehensive PAG information, review the 2018 PAG Bulletin. Or, visit our FAQ page for details.

Beginning April 2 and through May 31, 2018 , ABOG Diplomates who are interested and meet the eligibility criteria can go to their personal page in the ABOG physician portal at abog.org. They can then click on the button asking if they are interested in PAG and proceed to answer two questions. If both questions are answered affirmatively, the link to the application for the PAG computer-based exam will be made available.

The PAG exam date will be October 15, 2018.

Questions about applying for the exam or about eligibility requirements? Email generalcert@abog.org, or call 214.871.1619 and ask to speak to an Exam Department specialist.

About ABOG

The American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) is an independent, non-profit organization that certifies obstetricians and gynecologists in the United States. Founded in 1930, ABOG is one of 24 specialty Boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. Based in Dallas, ABOG serves candidates and diplomates in the United States and Canada in the obstetrics and gynecology specialty, plus several subspecialties, including Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility; Maternal-Fetal Medicine; Gynecologic Oncology; and Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. ABOG also offers and administers a Maintenance of Certification (MOC) program.

