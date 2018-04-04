ABS Receives the Innovator of the Year Award

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Business Software ("ABS") announced today it has received the Pitbull Conference Award for Innovator of the Year.

Innovator of the Year Award

The Pitbull Conference recognized Applied Business Software as an industry leader for continuously producing groundbreaking technologies that service the loan servicing industry. In March at its 45th national conference held in Scottsdale, Arizona, Leonard Rosen, Pitbull Conference organizer said, "It is a well-deserved award. We have been in the industry for 15 years, have held 45 national events and have seen how The Mortgage Office sets the standard for innovation and continues to be the go-to software in the Private Lending Industry."

"We are excited about this recognition and continue our commitment to customer satisfaction by staying at the forefront of technology. We know our customers' businesses depend a great deal on our software and we value their trust," commented Jerry Delgado, CEO, Applied Business Software.

Applied Business Software is a market leader and global provider of software systems and solutions to the lending industry. ABS offers a complete suite of software products designed from the ground up to specifically address the needs of those who originate and service loans. All our products are consistently rated superior in design, system interface, expandability and ease of use. ABS continuously updates its product line, maintaining it current with ever changing technology, and compliant with rules and regulations that affect the industry. It offers Cloud Hosting, SaaS and Perpetual License options which address the needs of any size company. ABS is based in Long Beach, California. For additional information about ABS's products and services, visit www.themortgageoffice.com or call (800) 833-3343.

