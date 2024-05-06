Abstract Security Continues Expansion of Leadership Team on the Heels of Winning Global Infosec Award

Chris Camacho joins as Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, and Christopher Key appointed to Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Abstract Security, crafted by category creators who have consistently redefined the cybersecurity landscape, today announced the addition of Chris Camacho as Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, and Christopher Key to its Board of Directors, as well as its recognition as "Pioneering Cybersecurity Startup" in the Global Infosec Awards. With a deep understanding of the security industry's needs and a proven history of leadership, Camacho and Key will be instrumental as Abstract Security scales its technology and customer base worldwide.

"Camacho and Key are industry innovators who have the expertise, connections, and track record needed to help bring Abstract's vision to market," said Colby DeRodeff, co-founder and CEO of Abstract Security "Together, we will work closely not only with our customers and prospects, but also the security community, to advance our mission and deliver a solution at scale that meets the market demand."

A well-respected industry leader and collaborator, Chris Camacho is an entrepreneur, investor, and advisor who brings nearly 25 years of experience across the security industry from roles at The World Bank, Bank of America, Flashpoint, and others. In his role as Chief Operating Officer at Abstract, Camacho will help build the go-to-market strategy and drive growth as the company expands globally.

"Developing the right solution for security teams today requires the expertise of former practitioners who build for users, and a technology that reduces complexity for enterprises," said Camacho, Chief Operating Officer at Abstract Security. "I'm excited to draw from the successes in my career to help the Abstract team build a strong business and prove value-driven results when it comes to the challenges security teams face."

Christopher Key, who will join Abstract's Board of Directors, is an accomplished entrepreneur, technology executive, investor, and widely recognized as a cybersecurity thought leader. Key currently serves on the board of directors for multiple startups in the security space and has built several successful teams in fast-paced, high-growth environments, such as Mandiant (acquired by Google), Verodin (acquired by Mandiant), and ArcSight (acquired by HP).

"At a time when a data-centric approach in security is needed more than ever, I am excited to be a part of Abstract Security," said Christopher Key, Board Member at Abstract Security. "It's a pivotal time to address the security analytics problem as attack surfaces get larger and fighting adversaries becomes harder. I look forward to partnering with the team as we continue building the complete data platform of the future."

Since emerging from stealth and announcing its Seed funding in March, Abstract has seen a growing demand for its solution. In April, Abstract announced the opening of its first Middle East office, as part of the company's global commitment to enhancing cybersecurity resilience. Led by Abdulaziz Koujan, a seasoned executive who formerly led the Middle Eastern business for Anomali and Intel471, Abstract's robust, analytics-driven cybersecurity solutions will be available to a market experiencing rapid digital transformation.

In addition to leadership additions and global expansion, Abstract Security's momentum has been recognized industry-wide: today, the company was selected as a "Pioneering Cybersecurity Startup" winner, as part of the Global Infosec Awards. Only two months after emerging from stealth, this award win solidifies the importance of Abstract's mission and emphasizes the team's commitment to radically transform the security industry.

About Abstract Security

Abstract Security, founded in 2023, has built a revolutionary platform equipped with an AI-powered assistant to better centralize the management of security analytics. Crafted by category creators and industry veterans known for redefining the cybersecurity landscape, Abstract transcends next-gen SIEM solutions by correlating data in real time between data streams. As a result, compliance and security data can be leveraged separately to increase detection effectiveness and lower costs – an approach that does not currently exist in the market.

Co-founders Colby DeRodeff, Ryan Clough, Aaron Shelmire, and Chirs Camacho bring a unique set of experiences and backgrounds in product development and company-building expertise, formerly at companies like ArcSight (acq. by HP), Mandiant (acq. by Google), Palo Alto Networks and others. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.abstract.security/ and follow the journey @Get_Abstracted.

