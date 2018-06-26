Test Covers were designed by a biology professor to solve a single problem: "how to prevent students from copying other students' answers on short answer and bubble tests without using multiple versions of the test?" Some college and high school classrooms require a minimum of four different versions of a test. The Test Cover folder effectively reduces the ability of students to see other students' test answers without obscuring the visibility of the desktop. Test Covers are currently being used in high school and college math, science, and nursing classes.

Test Covers also help students fill out answer forms more accurately. Test Covers have been purchased by Special Education Departments at high schools and colleges that use "bubble" test forms.

Surveys conducted over a 4-year period (fall 2011-spring 2015) at an Illinois community college, indicate that 80%-85% of over 700 community college science students think the Test Covers are a good idea and help reduce cheating on optically graded (bubble tests) and short answer tests.

Testcovers.com is a division of Academic Integrity Solutions, LLC.

We are extremely proud to provide the most effective and simple privacy folders that can be used for short answer and bubble tests.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/academic-integrity-solutions-llc-is-launching-its-new-online-store-for-test-covers-300672034.html

SOURCE Academic Integrity Solutions, LLC