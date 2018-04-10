Acalvio Recognized for Leadership and Product Innovation for Industry-Leading Autonomous Deception Technology

The Info Security Products Guide, an industry-leading information security research and advisory guide, has recognized Acalvio as a Bronze winner in the 14th Annual 2018 Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards® in the category of Best Security Company Cybersecurity Vendor Achievement. The program gave special recognition to Acalvio's partnership with Splunk in creating a deception-based Ransomware solution, ShadowPlex-R. Acalvio was also named a 2018 Cyber Defense Magazine finalist out of more than 3,000 companies. The Cyber Defense Awards reviews the hottest, next-generation cybersecurity companies that offer incredible products and services. Cyber Defense Magazine will announce the winners at this year's RSA Conference in San Francisco.

"As recent cyberattacks illustrate, ransomware continues to be a vexing challenge that organizations face," said Ram Varadarajan, co-founder and CEO at Acalvio. "ShadowPlex-R detects a variety of advanced Ransomware strains with precision and speed. Our recognition by Info Security Products Guide is testament to ShadowPlex's differentiated technology, deployment efficiency and detection efficacy."

Acalvio's patented deception solution, ShadowPlex, enables organizations to detect, engage and respond to malicious activity inside the perimeter. The solutions are anchored on innovations in Distributed Deception, Software Defined Networking (SDN) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). ShadowPlex-R integrates with Splunk® Enterprise Security (Splunk ES) to deliver comprehensive threat intelligence and ensure timely and efficient remediation. The Silicon Valley based company is led by an experienced team with a track record of innovation and market leadership and backed by marquee investors.

Acalvio will be exhibiting at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, booth #3236 in the North Hall, where subject-matter experts will be on hand to address emerging security challenges faced by businesses of all sizes struggling to secure their users against information security breaches in today's evolving threat landscape. For more information, please visit www.acalvio.com.

About Acalvio

Acalvio provides Advanced Threat Defense solutions to detect, engage and respond to malicious activity inside the perimeter. The solutions are anchored on patented innovations in Deception and Data Science. This enables a DevOps approach to deploying enterprise-scale pervasive deception, with low IT administrative overhead. Acalvio delivers comprehensive threat intelligence by integrating with other 'best in class' solutions in the security industry, enabling customers to benefit from defense in depth; reduce false positives; and derive actionable intelligence for remediation. Acalvio has blue chip clients and partners; and is the recipient of 2018 Trust Award from SC Magazine and the RSA 2018 Innovation Sandbox finalist award. The Silicon Valley based company is led by an experienced team with a track record of innovation and market leadership and backed by marquee investors. For more information, please visit www.acalvio.com

