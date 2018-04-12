Acalvio Wins 2018 Fortress Cyber Security Award

Acalvio's patented Autonomous Deception solution, ShadowPlex, enables organizations to detect, engage and respond to malicious activity inside the perimeter. The solutions are anchored on innovations in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Distributed Deception, and Software Defined Networking (SDN). ShadowPlex's effective deception technology results in early and accurate detection and engagement of threats inside the network. ShadowPlex supports public and private clouds (AWS, Azure, GCP), and on-premises deployment.

"The analytics integrated in our autonomous deception platform create the ability to identify attacker pathways through the network and address root causes," said Rick Moy, Head of Marketing at Acalvio. "This award is a validation of the differentiated and innovative value ShadowPlex delivers to make SOC and Incident Response teams more productive."

"We are so proud to name Acalvio as a winner in our inaugural Fortress Cyber Security Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our expert judges that the entire group of innovators and innovations are the tip of the spear helping to prepare, defend and respond to the growing threat of cyberattacks. Congratulations to all."

For information about Acalvio, please visit http://www.acalvio.com. For information about the annual Fortress Cyber Security Awards, please visit https://www.fortressawards.com/.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Acalvio

Acalvio provides Advanced Threat Defense solutions to detect, engage and respond to malicious activity inside the perimeter. The solutions are anchored on patented innovations in Deception and Data Science. This enables a DevOps approach to deploying enterprise-scale pervasive deception, with low IT administrative overhead. Acalvio delivers comprehensive threat intelligence by integrating with other 'best in class' solutions in the security industry, enabling customers to benefit from defense in depth; reduce false positives; and derive actionable intelligence for remediation. Acalvio has blue chip clients and partners; and is the recipient of 2018 Trust Award from SC Magazine and the RSA 2018 Innovation Sandbox finalist award. The Silicon Valley based company is led by an experienced team with a track record of innovation and market leadership and backed by marquee investors. For more information, please visit www.acalvio.com.

Contact

Maria Jimenez

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

contact@fortresswards.com

+1 909.529,2737

Media Contact:

John Kreuzer

acalvio@luminapr.com

(408) 896-3307

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acalvio-wins-2018-fortress-cyber-security-award-300628738.html

SOURCE Acalvio Technologies

Related Links

http://www.acalvio.com

