Accedian Unifies Network and Application Performance Analytics Into a Single, Virtual Platform

Today's enterprises are becoming increasingly complex; new technologies such as AI, automation and machine learning as well as hybrid cloud infrastructures mean IT teams have the unenviable task of monitoring "invisible" parts of the network and application chain. This results in application performance issues and user experience degradation as enterprises struggle to make sense of today's web of services and identify the precise location and root cause of performance problems: network, server, application, client or cloud, or a combination. To combat this complexity, enterprises need tools that can monitor performance across operational silos, reducing downtime and mean time to resolution (MTTR).

SkyLIGHT PVX brings complete performance visibility to enterprise and telecoms networks. It is the industry's first fully-virtualized and one of the most comprehensive performance monitoring platforms, offering visibility across network services and application chains. SkyLIGHT PVX, unlike other appliances and products, delivers a seamless user experience through an integrated network and application performance platform, dramatically reducing total cost of ownership.

The launch follows Accedian's first inclusion by Gartner, Inc. in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Network Performance Monitoring and Diagnostics (NPMD). The company was cited in the Quadrant as "Accedian (Performance Vision)" and PVX's focus on monitoring SDN, cloud and virtual environments was highlighted as a differentiator within the NPMD market.

Elisabeth Rainge, Research Vice President of IDC's Communications Service Provider Operations explains, "Digital Transformation is driving the need for increased network visibility amongst businesses, and deepening the dependency between network and application performance. Many tools are blind to virtualized, SDN and SaaS components of the hybrid-cloud applications that enterprises are depending on for growth, and to establish a competitive edge."

Sergio Bea, VP Enterprise at Accedian, elaborates: "The level of visibility and insight into all layers just can't happen without actionable insight into the customer experience as well as, operational efficiency in the context of the end-to-end digital infrastructure. By streamlining network and application performance management visibility into one unified solution and providing the latest-generation analytics, SkyLIGHT PVX can support business-critical digital assets in the age of cloud."

SkyLIGHT PVX is generally available, and is available both as a subscription and SaaS service through Accedian and its global partners.

