Accelerate Group Sales and Event Leads to Closed Business with Tripleseat for Hotels

Tripleseat for Hotels' centralized platform makes the sales process more efficient and reports business trends to management in a customizable dashboard.

CONCORD, Mass., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripleseat , the leading cloud-based sales, and catering software for hotels, streamlines the sales process for your team so they can focus on more customers and drive more revenue.

With corporate spending growing above pre-pandemic levels by 55% for in-person meetings and conferences and social planners (hyperlink to infographic to come) turning to hotels for their upcoming celebrations, now is the time to bring hotel group booking systems into the modern age.

Tripleseat improves the employee and customer booking experience, resulting in more closed business:

Integrated CRM: Stay up to date with leads and customers in a centralized location, so you never miss a beat.

Stay up to date with leads and customers in a centralized location, so you never miss a beat. Customized Templates: Ensure a consistent customer experience at lightning speed with pre-built templates from RFP responses to contracts.

RFP Control Room Blocks: Work efficiently by having all available room data at your fingers.

Manage Events: Book, manage, and plan entire experiences in a centralized, easy-to-use system.

Robust Reporting: Data displays in a user-friendly, customizable dashboard access revenue, forecasting, and sales activities in real-time.

Cloud-based: Tripleseat is built for today's hotel worker, who is on the go delighting customers with quick responses and exceptional service.

Tripleseat Seamless Connections: Our comprehensive partner network ensures the right information and resources are connected for easy access.

"Hotels need to be nimble, and manual systems don't allow for the speed and efficiency needed to manage the growing sales and catering requests," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "Tripleseat's comprehensive platform is built for growing business and analyzing trends, which is why more hotels are moving to our system with record speed."

About Tripleseat

Tripleseat is a sales and event management platform used by more than 15,000+ restaurants, hotels, and unique venues. The Tripleseat platform has enabled venues to book and manage over 6 million events and has delivered $15 billion in event leads. To learn more about group bookings with Tripleseat Hotels or to schedule a demo, please visit https://tripleseat.com/products/hotels/ .

