AcceptDebtPayments.com Launches New Payment Gateway Site Focused on Debt Collectors

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On its new debt collector focused payments website, AcceptDebtPayments.com explores the features a business should consider when they need a payment provider in order to accept debtor payments. According to the AcceptDebtPayments.com, even with the host of new collections focused regulations implemented over the past decade, most banks and merchant account solutions are still not willing to allow collection agencies to accept credit cards via a payment gateway, virtual terminal, or physical desktop device.

According to company president, Alex Roy, "fear of chargebacks or regulatory scrutiny keeps many of the top processors out of the debtor payments business- frankly most providers consider collections a violation of their accepted use policies." However, as Alex continued, "payment processing options for debt collectors are varied and widely available but the implementation of various ways to take cards, along with the most cost-effective means of doing so, is a big need in the industry we are working to fill."

The new site explains that the right payment processing vendors and solutions are out there for most collection agencies looking to take credit cards for debtor payments, but it's critical to be diligent. For example, the first point involves choosing a trusted, established company. Additionally, if a collections business owner has never had a merchant account, then they need to make sure to do thorough due diligence beforehand and choose a way of taking cards that works for them.

The new site goes on to explain how to analyze potential payment systems by ensuring that the processing method is compatible with the agency's workflow. According to Mr. Roy, "Some agencies have integrated website shopping carts, others take credit cards mostly by telephone via virtual terminal, and some, such as buy here pay here financing businesses, take credit cards in person. The goal of our new site is to remove the unnecessary complications that often arise when selecting what payment method website owners need and how to implement it."

Uniquely, the new site goes into specific detail on accepting credit cards using a "Pay Your Debt Now" button which, according to the company, is a simple piece of software that can be implemented on almost any existing website enabling debtors to easily enter their credit card information securely, regardless of the agency's systems.

The newly launched AcceptDebtPayments.com site describes how to understand processor mindsets, allowed collection methods, secure cardholder data storage, and shopping cart compatibility. Choosing the wrong payment gateway and processor by not conducting enough due diligence can lead to shut down merchant accounts and held funds, therefore AcceptDebtPayments.com's new site also focuses on educating new agency owners and independent contractors so they can avoid those headaches.

The collections world is continuously changing, and as state and federal regulations change too, there are many new challenges for debt collection companies to consider when looking to take credit cards for debtor payments. AcceptDebtPayments.com recommends that before choosing a payment solution, site owners describe their work flow in detail, and ask questions to find the best payment acceptance method for their business. As part of their site launch, AcceptDebtPayments.com is offering one on one phone or email consultations with new business owners hoping to learn more about the world of taking credit cards for debtor's payments.

About AcceptDebtPayments.com:

AcceptDebtPayments.com is payment systems information site, marketing company, and placement service. With the goal of making it easier for both large collections agencies and small at home collectors to take debtor's credit cards easily, the USA based company specializes in payment gateways, credit card processing suggestions, regulatory news, and internet payments advice. AcceptDebtPayments.com is a partner that collection agencies can trust to look out for their best interest.

