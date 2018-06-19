Accommodating an Employee's Work Needs May Lead to Better Business Performance, Says Brandon Frere

PETALUMA, Calif., June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Employees help drive a business forward and without them, work might not flow as smoothly. Each employee is an individual that will have unique needs, some of which might need to be catered to for them to give their optimum performance. Brandon Frere, entrepreneur and CEO of Frere Enterprises, encourages employers to properly consider and assist with providing accommodations for the benefit of the employee and business.

gstockstudio/Bigstock.com

"Catering to an employee's specific needs in the case of health issues may seem expensive in some instances or tedious in others, but being respectful and assisting an employee with their needs benefits the company in the long run. If a top-notch employee is suffering from back pain all day, he or she will likely be thinking about that all day which can negatively impact their work. If allowed to have the proper setup to alleviate some of their pain, it looks good on the company for assisting employees as well as potentially letting them get back to focusing on their work again," says Frere.

Accommodations that employees might need will vary by each individual and might also depend on the job being done. Employees with back problems while working in an office might have to have a desk set up that allows them to stand instead of sitting. Other accommodations might include specific religious headwear or similar that should be respected within the workplace. "Specific guidelines may need to be stated in an employee handbook to avoid potential issues occurring, but being considerate of employees may likely yield positive results for both employee and company," said Frere.

About Frere Enterprises

Brandon Frere is an entrepreneur and businessman who lives in Sonoma County, California. He has designed and created multiple companies to meet the ever-demanding needs of businesses and consumers alike. His company website, www.FrereEnterprises.com, is used as a means to communicate many of the lessons, fundamentals, and information he has learned throughout his extensive business and personal endeavors, most recently in advocating on behalf of student loan borrowers nationwide.

As experienced during his own student loan repayment, Mr. Frere found out how difficult it can be to work with federally contracted student loan servicers and the repayment programs designed to help borrowers. Through those efforts, he gained an insider's look into the repayment process and the motivations behind the inflating student loan debt bubble. His knowledge of the confusing landscape of student loan repayment became a vital theme in his future endeavors, and he now uses those experiences to help guide others through the daunting process of applying for available federal repayment and loan forgiveness programs.

FrereEnterprises.com

Related Images

image1.png

task-at-hand.jpg

Task At Hand

gstockstudio/Bigstock.com

Related Links

Frere Enterprises

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accommodating-an-employees-work-needs-may-lead-to-better-business-performance-says-brandon-frere-300668774.html

SOURCE Frere Enterprises

Related Links

https://frereenterprises.com

