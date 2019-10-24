Accounting for International Operations Seminar (California, United States - December 12-13, 2019)

DUBLIN, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Accounting for International Operations" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There are many considerations in accounting for international operations. From financial accounting to treasury to tax to operations to fraud and internal controls, this conference will delve into the key issues. You'll hear from your colleagues in industry and experts from the Big Four.



Learning Objectives:

Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas

Explore the practical considerations related to hedging

Begin to assess the effects of the latest accounting standards and rule changes.

Who Should Attend:



CFOs (and their staff)

Controllers

VPs of Finance

Financial Managers

Internal Auditors

Tax Accountants

Treasury Staff

Accountants in Industry

Internal Control/SOX personnel

Consultants

Public Accountants

Educators

Agenda:



Agenda: DAY 1



8:00 - 8:45 - Continental Breakfast and Registration



8:45 - 10:35 - Accounting & Tax Considerations When Going Abroad

Legal Issues

Finance Transactions

Resources for U.S. businesses including transactional services

Letters of credit and trade credit insurance

Foreign law compliance

10:35 - 10:50 - Break



10:50 - 12:00 - Currency Accounting: What They Didn't Teach You in International Accounting

Corporate Currency Risk

When Do I Care

What Do I Do When I Care

How Do I Think About Hedges

Market Trends

Audit Readiness

12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch



1:00 - 2:30 - Accounting for Derivatives

Documentation

Effectiveness Testing

Effectiveness Measurement

Disclosures

2:30 - 2:35 - Break



2:35 - 4:00 - Human Resource Issues

Trends

2025 Predictions for the Finance Function and Implications for Talent

Future of Work: Talents and Skills Needed Based on Workforce and Technology Disruptors

4:00 - 4:05 - Break



4:05 - 5:30 - International M&A, Due Diligence and Valuation

Diligence Issues

Understanding local valuation issues and unique requirements

Post-close issues (accounting, tax and cultural)

Deal structure

How to finance the transactions

Agenda: DAY 2



8:45 - 10:00 - Global Deal Desk Value Proposition (for the Business and for Finance)

Target Operating Model (TOM) considerations and leading practices including organization structure/people, business controls, process, technology and data

Summary and mobilizing your organization's Global Deal Desk

Examples and Cases

10:00 - 10:15 - Break



10:15 - 12:00 - IPO Readiness for Global Companies: Treasury Perspective

Global Cash Management

Access to Bank Accounts Globally

and Controls

Foreign Currency Risk Management: Understanding Exposures

Debt Managements and Interest Rate Exposure

Disclosure Requirements

12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch



1:00 - 2:30 - Fraud & FCPA Issues

Fraud Trends

Recent Cases

Anti-Fraud Programs

2:30 - 2:45 - Break



2:45 - 4:15 - Going Global Decisions

Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Impact on US Companies with Overseas Operations

Permanent Establishment Concepts and Risks for Rep and Branch Offices

Withholding Taxes on Cross Border Payments

Transfer Pricing Requirements

Putting It All Together

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hcf0oj

