Accounting for International Operations Seminar (California, United States - December 12-13, 2019)

There are many considerations in accounting for international operations. From financial accounting to treasury to tax to operations to fraud and internal controls, this conference will delve into the key issues. You'll hear from your colleagues in industry and experts from the Big Four.
Learning Objectives:
- Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas
- Explore the practical considerations related to hedging
- Begin to assess the effects of the latest accounting standards and rule changes.
Who Should Attend:
- CFOs (and their staff)
- Controllers
- VPs of Finance
- Financial Managers
- Internal Auditors
- Tax Accountants
- Treasury Staff
- Accountants in Industry
- Internal Control/SOX personnel
- Consultants
- Public Accountants
- Educators
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:00 - 8:45 - Continental Breakfast and Registration
8:45 - 10:35 - Accounting & Tax Considerations When Going Abroad
- Legal Issues
- Finance Transactions
- Resources for U.S. businesses including transactional services
- Letters of credit and trade credit insurance
- Foreign law compliance
10:35 - 10:50 - Break
10:50 - 12:00 - Currency Accounting: What They Didn't Teach You in International Accounting
- Corporate Currency Risk
- When Do I Care
- What Do I Do When I Care
- How Do I Think About Hedges
- Market Trends
- Audit Readiness
12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch
1:00 - 2:30 - Accounting for Derivatives
- Documentation
- Effectiveness Testing
- Effectiveness Measurement
- Disclosures
2:30 - 2:35 - Break
2:35 - 4:00 - Human Resource Issues
- Trends
- 2025 Predictions for the Finance Function and Implications for Talent
- Future of Work: Talents and Skills Needed Based on Workforce and Technology Disruptors
4:00 - 4:05 - Break
4:05 - 5:30 - International M&A, Due Diligence and Valuation
- Diligence Issues
- Understanding local valuation issues and unique requirements
- Post-close issues (accounting, tax and cultural)
- Deal structure
- How to finance the transactions
Agenda: DAY 2
8:45 - 10:00 - Global Deal Desk Value Proposition (for the Business and for Finance)
- Target Operating Model (TOM) considerations and leading practices including organization structure/people, business controls, process, technology and data
- Summary and mobilizing your organization's Global Deal Desk
- Examples and Cases
10:00 - 10:15 - Break
10:15 - 12:00 - IPO Readiness for Global Companies: Treasury Perspective
- Global Cash Management
- Access to Bank Accounts Globally
- and Controls
- Foreign Currency Risk Management: Understanding Exposures
- Debt Managements and Interest Rate Exposure
- Disclosure Requirements
12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch
1:00 - 2:30 - Fraud & FCPA Issues
- Fraud Trends
- Recent Cases
- Anti-Fraud Programs
2:30 - 2:45 - Break
2:45 - 4:15 - Going Global Decisions
- Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Impact on US Companies with Overseas Operations
- Permanent Establishment Concepts and Risks for Rep and Branch Offices
- Withholding Taxes on Cross Border Payments
- Transfer Pricing Requirements
- Putting It All Together
