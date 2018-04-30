Accuray Reports Third Fiscal Quarter Results

Fiscal Third Quarter Highlights

Revenue increased 3 percent year over year to $99.8 million driven by service revenue growth of 15 percent

driven by service revenue growth of 15 percent Gross orders were $74.9 million ; net orders were $40.9 million . Ending backlog increased 4 percent year over year to $468.1 million

; net orders were . Ending backlog increased 4 percent year over year to Strong demand for Radixact ™ System results in largest number of orders for any single quarter since launch

System results in largest number of orders for any single quarter since launch Retired $40 million principal amount of 2018 convertible notes, reducing potential shareholder dilution

"Market acceptance of our Radixact System, as well as strong sales of our latest software upgrades, have been key factors in our continuing market momentum," said Joshua H. Levine, president and chief executive officer. "Radixact's positioning as a highly efficient and versatile treatment platform capable of treating both ends of the case mix spectrum from routine to highly complex cases, continues to resonate with customers and is driving an expanded market opportunity for Accuray."

Fiscal Third Quarter Results

Total revenue was $99.8 million compared to $97.3 million in the prior fiscal year third quarter. Product revenue totaled $43.2 million compared to $48.0 million in the prior fiscal year third quarter, while service revenue totaled $56.6 million compared to $49.3 million in the prior fiscal year third quarter. The increase in service revenue was primarily driven by upgrade related sales.

Total gross profit for the 2018 fiscal third quarter was $36.2 million, or 36.3 percent of sales, comprised of product gross margin of 41.4 percent and service gross margin of 32.4 percent. This compares to total gross profit of $35.4 million, or 36.4 percent of sales, comprised of product gross margin of 38.4 percent and service gross margin of 34.4 percent for the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Operating expenses were $40.1 million, an increase of 9 percent compared with $36.7 million in the prior fiscal third quarter. The increase is primarily due to investments in both research and development and commercial infrastructure mainly in the US sales organization.

Net loss was $8.9 million, or $0.10 per share, for the 2018 fiscal third quarter, compared to a net loss of $5.0 million, or $0.06 per share, for the 2017 fiscal third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the 2018 fiscal third quarter was $1.4 million, compared to $7.1 million in the prior fiscal year third quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents, investments and short-term restricted cash were $73.2 million as of March 31, 2018 compared to $106.1 million as of December 31, 2017, primarily due to $40 million cash used for the settlement of convertible notes in February 2018.

Fiscal Nine Month Results

For the nine months ended March 31, 2018, gross product orders totaled $208.5 million compared to $212.6 million for the same prior fiscal year period.

Total revenue for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 was $291.1 million compared to $271.3 million in the prior fiscal year period. Product revenue totaled $129.3 million compared to $119.0 million, while service revenue totaled $161.8 million compared to $152.3 million in the prior fiscal year period. The increase in service revenue is primarily driven by upgrade related sales. Product revenue increased primarily due to backlog conversion of orders to revenue from the EIMEA region.

Total gross profit for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 was $113.7 million, or 39.1 percent of sales, comprised of product gross margin of 42.5 percent and service gross margin of 36.3 percent. This compares to total gross profit of $98.2 million, or 36.2 percent of sales, comprised of product gross margin of 36.2 percent and service gross margin of 36.1 percent for the same prior fiscal year period. The increase in product gross margin stemmed from lower intangible amortization as well as product and channel mix.

Operating expenses were $120.6 million, an increase of 9 percent compared with $110.8 million in the prior fiscal year period. The increase is primarily due to investments in research and development and our commercial organization.

Net loss was $23.0 million, or $0.27 per share, for the nine months ended March 31, 2018, compared to a net loss of $24.3 million, or $0.30 per share, for the prior fiscal year period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended March 31, 2018 was $9.3 million, compared to $10.1 million in the prior fiscal year period.

2018 Financial Guidance

The company updated its fiscal year 2018 guidance. Details are summarized as follows:

Revenue: $395.0 million to $400.0 million . This is adjusted from the previous revenue range of $390.0 million to $400.0 million ;

to . This is adjusted from the previous revenue range of to ; Gross Orders: The company is reaffirming gross orders growth of approximately 5 percent year over year; and

Adjusted EBITDA: Approximately $18.0 to $20.0 million . This is adjusted from the previous range of $25 million to $30 million due to strategic investments and lower than anticipated gross margins

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes amortization of intangibles, depreciation, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, net and provision for income taxes. For more information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call Information

Accuray will host a conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its fiscal third quarter results and recent corporate developments. Conference call dial-in information is as follows:

U.S. callers: (855) 867-4103

International callers: (262) 912-4764

Conference ID Number (U.S. and international): 7359669

Individuals interested in listening to the live conference call via the Internet may do so by logging on to Accuray's website, www.accuray.com. In addition, a taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion and available for seven days. The replay telephone number is (855) 859-2056 (USA) or (404) 537-3406 (International), Conference ID: 7359669. An archived webcast will also be available at Accuray's website.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Accuray has supplemented its GAAP net loss with a non-GAAP measure of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation ("adjusted EBITDA"). Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding the performance of the company and facilitates a meaningful comparison of results for current periods with previous operating results. A reconciliation of GAAP net loss (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review this reconciliation.

There are limitations in using this non-GAAP financial measure because it is not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and excludes expenses that may have a material impact on the company's reported financial results. This non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial measures. Investors and potential investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated (Nasdaq: ARAY) is a radiation oncology company that develops, manufactures and sells precise, innovative treatment solutions that set the standard of care with the aim of helping patients live longer, better lives. The company's leading-edge technologies deliver the full range of radiation therapy and radiosurgery treatments. For more information, please visit www.accuray.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements made in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements and are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate, but are not limited, to the company's future results of operations, including management's expectations regarding orders, backlog, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA; the company's ability to meet financial targets; the company's ability to build and achieve market momentum for its products; the company's competitive positioning; and the company's leadership position in radiation oncology innovation and technologies. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. If any of these risk or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results express or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to achieve widespread market acceptance of its products, the company's ability to effectively manage its growth, the company's ability to maintain or increase its gross margins on product sales and services, the company's ability to meet the covenants under its credit facilities, the company's ability to convert backlog to revenue, risks and uncertainties related to the China Class A license announcement, and such other risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 25, 2017, the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC on November 3, 2017 and February 5, 2018, and as updated periodically with the company's other filings with the SEC.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to the company at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual performance or results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, investors should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements.

Financial Tables to Follow

Accuray Incorporated Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,





2018



2017



2018



2017

Gross Orders

$ 74,906



$ 83,823



$ 208,461



$ 212,612

Net Orders



40,880





71,830





144,567





163,086

Order Backlog



468,147





449,955





468,147





449,955

Net revenue:































Products

$ 43,244



$ 48,032



$ 129,266



$ 119,029

Services



56,588





49,280





161,845





152,291

Total net revenue



99,832





97,312





291,111





271,320

Cost of revenue:































Cost of products



25,332





29,574





74,291





75,895

Cost of services



38,251





32,313





103,110





97,269

Total cost of revenue



63,583





61,887





177,401





173,164

Gross profit



36,249





35,425





113,710





98,156

Operating expenses:































Research and development



13,906





12,484





42,663





36,657

Selling and marketing



14,612





13,025





43,241





41,247

General and administrative



11,552





11,184





34,696





32,890

Total operating expenses



40,070





36,693





120,600





110,794

Loss from operations



(3,821)





(1,268)





(6,890)





(12,638)

Other expense, net



(4,465)





(2,919)





(14,774)





(11,044)

Loss before provision for income taxes



(8,286)





(4,187)





(21,664)





(23,682)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



566





842





1,289





642

Net loss

$ (8,852)



$ (5,029)



$ (22,953)



$ (24,324)

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.10)



$ (0.06)



$ (0.27)



$ (0.30)

Weighted average common shares used in computing loss per share:































Basic and diluted



85,459





82,913





84,594





82,268



Accuray Incorporated Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited)





March 31,



June 30,





2018



2017

Assets















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 70,392



$ 72,084

Investments



888





23,909

Restricted cash



1,880





12,829

Accounts receivable, net



81,846





72,789

Inventories



115,900





105,054

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



16,653





18,988

Deferred cost of revenue



2,933





3,350

Total current assets



290,492





309,003

Property and equipment, net



24,462





23,062

Goodwill



58,021





57,812

Intangible assets, net



857





964

Deferred cost of revenue



638





206

Other assets



12,849





15,417

Total assets

$ 387,319



$ 406,464

Liabilities and equity















Current liabilities:















Accounts payable

$ 23,175



$ 17,486

Accrued compensation



27,212





25,402

Other accrued liabilities



22,707





23,870

Short-term debt



-





113,023

Customer advances



22,652





16,926

Deferred revenue



84,058





87,785

Total current liabilities



179,804





284,492

Long-term liabilities:















Long-term other liabilities



11,073





10,068

Deferred revenue



17,343





13,823

Long-term debt



134,321





51,548

Total liabilities



342,541





359,931

Equity:















Common stock



86





84

Additional paid-in capital



516,173





496,887

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



1,858





(52)

Accumulated deficit



(473,339)





(450,386)

Total equity



44,778





46,533

Total liabilities and equity

$ 387,319



$ 406,464



Accuray Incorporated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,



Nine Months Ended March 31,





2018



2017



2018



2017

GAAP net loss

$ (8,852)



$ (5,029)



$ (22,953)



$ (24,324)

Amortization of intangibles (a)



36





1,988





107





5,965

Depreciation (b)



2,344





2,580





7,280





7,883

Stock-based compensation



3,204





3,598





9,074





9,985

Interest expense, net (c)



4,062





3,138





14,460





9,902

Provision for income taxes



566





842





1,289





642

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 1,360



$ 7,117



$ 9,257



$ 10,053















(a) consists of amortization of intangibles - developed technology and acquired patents. (b) consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment. (c) consists primarily of interest income from available-for-sale securities, interest expense associated with our outstanding debt and non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt.

Accuray Incorporated Forward-Looking Guidance Reconciliation of Projected Net Loss to Projected Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Stock-Based Compensation (Adjusted EBITDA) (in thousands) (Unaudited)





Twelve Months Ending June 30, 2018





From



To

GAAP net loss

$ (25,200)



$ (23,200)

Depreciation and amortization (a)



9,900





9,900

Stock-based compensation



12,700





12,700

Interest expense, net (b)



18,500





18,500

Provision for income taxes



2,100





2,100

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 18,000



$ 20,000















(a) consists of depreciation, primarily on property and equipment as well as amortization of intangibles - developed technology and acquired patents. (b) consists primarily of interest income from available-for-sale securities, interest expense associated with our convertible notes and revolving credit facility and non-cash loss on extinguishment of debt.

