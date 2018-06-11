ACE Adventure Resort to Host 5th Annual Gritty Chix Mud Run

MINDEN, W.Va., June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ACE Adventure Resort will be hosting the 5th Annual Gritty Chix Mud Run on June 23, 2018. The untimed run is all about fun and camaraderie as runners work together to tackle the course while raising money for local and national charities.

Chix is in the name, but the race doesn't exclude any person that respects a girl with grit. Anybody over the age of 10 is welcome to walk, sprint, dance and crawl their way through the trail run and mud obstacle course.

Laughter is a side effect at the Gritty Chix Mud Run Past participants finishing the Gritty Chix Mud Run

The obstacle course features fun and challenging elements such as walls, tubes, balancing logs, and mud pits. Participants are welcome to form teams, or take on the course solo. The largest team will receive special recognition, and the team with the most creative name will be awarded an ACE gift certificate. Prizes will also be awarded for best costume and to the participant who traveled the furthest.

Putting "Tenacity on a Mission," a portion of participation fees will be donated to Southern West Virginia's Women's Resource Center, a center that provides supportive services for victims of domestic violence. And First Descents, which provides free outdoor adventures to young adults fighting cancer and cancer survivors.

Advance registration is recommended and includes free parking, shuttle service, bag check, access to showers and changing rooms, live music beginning at 6 PM, and optional campsite for Saturday night. Those who register in advance will also have the opportunity to choose wave times and have access to special discounts at the Resort. Online registration will end on June 21. The cost to participate is $45 per person.

Find details at www.aceraft.com/event/gritty-chix-mud-run

