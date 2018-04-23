ACE Cash Express and Netspend Support Mission to Save Lives through Early Detection of Breast Cancer

"This donation is made possible by our generous customers and employees," said Jay Shipowitz, CEO of ACE Cash Express. "We're proud to be able to support NBCF's programs that benefit women's health in the communities where we live and work."

Pink Month is an annual in-store fundraiser in ACE Cash Express locations across the country. During the month of October, ACE employees collect customer donations at the point-of-sale. For a $2 donation, customers receive pink wristbands as a way to spread awareness for the cause.

As part of the campaign, each time a Pink ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank® Visa® Debit Card or Pink ACE Elite Prepaid Card is swiped1, ACE and Netspend donate to NBCF. This year, their contribution totaled the annual maximum of $350,000.

"ACE Cash Express has been a tremendous partner in furthering our mission of Helping Women Now®," said Janelle Hail, NBCF Founder & CEO. "Over the past eleven years, ACE and their customers have helped us reach thousands of women in all 50 states with lifesaving early detection, education and support services."

ACE has partnered with NBCF since 2006 and is committed to furthering NBCF's mission to provide help and inspire hope for those affected by breast cancer through early detection, education and support services.

For more information about the ACE Flare™ Account by MetaBank®, visit https://www.acecashexpress.com/ace-flare-account. For information about the Pink ACE Elite™ Visa® prepaid card, visit www.getyourpinkcard.com.

About ACE Cash Express

ACE Cash Express, Inc. is a leading financial services provider serving consumers online and through a network of retail store locations. ACE provides a range of retail financial products and services including short-term consumer loans, check cashing, card services, money transfers, bill payments and money orders. ACE Cash Express, Inc. is one of the largest owners and operators of check cashing stores in the United States.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. ®

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now® by providing early detection, education and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator's highest 4-star rating for twelve years, NBCF provides support through their National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, Beyond The Shock®, breast health education, and research programs. For more information, please visit www.nbcf.org

About Netspend, a TSYS Company

Netspend is the prepaid provider of choice to self-banked consumers and the brands that serve them. With a mission to empower consumers with the convenience, security and freedom to be self-banked, Netspend's products have helped over 10 million consumers spend, budget and pay bills since 1999. Consumers can reload and find Netspend Prepaid Cards at convenient locations nationwide through Netspend's extensive network of 130,000 reload points and over 115,000 distributing locations and employers, including check cashers, convenience stores, grocers, pharmacies, insurance providers and tax preparers. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Netspend is a wholly owned subsidiary of TSYS. For more information, please visit www.netspend.com.

About MetaBank®

MetaBank, through its Meta Payment Systems® (MPS) division, delivers innovative financial products that change the way people use, borrow and manage money. Based in Sioux Falls, S.D., MPS is a recognized leader in the prepaid card industry and provides innovative payment solutions delivered nationally in collaboration with market-leading partners. MPS focuses on offering specific product solutions in the following areas: prepaid cards, credit products, electronic funds transfer and ATM sponsorship. Meta Financial Group, Inc.®, is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. For more information, visit metapay.com.

1 ACE Cash Express and Netspend donate a percentage of every purchase transaction made with the Pink ACE Flare Account by MetaBank Visa Debit Card or Pink ACE Elite Visa Prepaid Debit Card (up to $350,000 per year) to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization

The ACE Flare Account is established by MetaBank, Member FDIC. Netspend ®, a TSYS ® Company, is a service provider to MetaBank. NetSpend, a TSYS® Company, is an authorized Independent Sales Organization of MetaBank. Certain products and services may be licensed under U.S. Patent Nos. 6,000,608 and 6,189,787.

