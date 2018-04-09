Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group

WABAN, Mass., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree deliver the best customer experience in the retail industry, according to the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings, an annual customer experience benchmark of companies based on a survey of 10,000 U.S. consumers.

Of the 49 retailers included in this year's Ratings, Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree tied for the top spot. Each earned a score of 82% and placed 7th overall out of 318 companies across 20 industries.

Temkin Ratings: The Open-Source Benchmark of Customer Experience And Loyalty (TemkinRatings.com)

Overall, the retail industry averaged a 74% rating in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings and came in third place out of 20 industries. The average rating of the industry improved by 0.5 percentage-points between 2017 and 2018, going from 73.9% to 74.4%.

The ratings of all retailers in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings are as follows:

Ace Hardware : 82%

: 82% Dollar Tree : 82%

: 82% Family Dollar : 81%

: 81% BJ's Wholesale Club : 80%

: 80% Amazon.com : 79%

: 79% Menards : 79%

: 79% PetSmart : 79%

: 79% True Value : 78%

: 78% Walgreens : 78%

: 78% Dollar General : 78%

: 78% Staples : 77%

: 77% Sam's Club : 77%

: 77% Home Depot : 77%

: 77% QVC : 76%

: 76% eBay : 76%

: 76% O'Reilly Auto Parts : 76%

: 76% Bed Bath & Beyond : 76%

: 76% Bath & Body Works : 76%

: 76% Advance Auto Parts : 76%

: 76% Barnes & Noble : 76%

: 76% Costco : 75%

: 75% Rite Aide : 75%

: 75% Kohl's : 75%

: 75% JCPenney : 75%

: 75% T.J. Maxx : 75%

: 75% Dick's Sporting Goods : 74%

: 74% Lowe's : 74%

: 74% Target : 73%

: 73% Office Depot : 73%

: 73% 7-Eleven : 73%

: 73% Etsy : 72%

: 72% AutoZone : 72%

: 72% Ross : 72%

: 72% Old Navy : 72%

: 72% CVS : 71%

: 71% Michael's : 71%

: 71% Nordstrom : 71%

: 71% Toys 'R' Us : 71%

: 71% Gap : 69%

: 69% Marshalls : 69%

: 69% GameStop : 69%

: 69% Wal-Mart : 69%

: 69% Best Buy : 68%

: 68% Macy's : 67%

: 67% Apple Retail Store : 67%

: 67% Kmart : 67%

: 67% Sears : 66%

: 66% Foot Locker : 65%

: 65% Office Max: 65%

"Ace Hardware and Family Dollar lead a strong group of retailers. In fact, more than three-quarters of retailers earned good or excellent scores," states Bruce Temkin, managing partner of Temkin Group.

Family Dollar's customer experience score improved the most over the previous year, gaining six percentage-points. Macy's score, on the other hand, declined the most, dropping by seven points.

The 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings evaluates 318 companies across 20 industries: airlines, auto dealers, banks, computer & tablet makers, credit card issuers, fast food chains, health plans, hotels & rooms, insurance carriers, investment firms, parcel delivery services, rental cars & transport, retailers, software firms, streaming media, supermarket chains, TV & appliance makers, TV/Internet service providers, utilities, and wireless carriers.

To generate these ratings, Temkin Group asked 10,000 U.S. consumers to evaluate their recent experiences with a company across three dimensions: success (can you do what you want to do?), effort (how easy is it to work with the company?), and emotion (how do you feel about the interactions?). Temkin Group then averaged these three scores to produce each company's Temkin Experience Rating.

In these ratings, a score of 70% or above is considered "good," and a score of 80% or above is considered "excellent," while a score below 60% is considered "poor."

The 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings can be accessed at www.TemkinRatings.com.

The free report, "2018 Temkin Experience Ratings," is available for download at the Customer Experience Matters® blog (ExperienceMatters.blog) and at the Temkin Group website, www.TemkinGroup.com.

About Temkin Group: Temkin Group is a leading customer experience research, consulting, and training firm. Many of the world's largest brands rely on its insights and advice to steer their transformational journeys, and Temkin Group accelerates their results by combining customer experience thought leadership with a deep understanding of organizational dynamics. Rather than layering on cosmetic changes, Temkin Group helps companies embed practices within their culture by building up four core competencies: Purposeful Leadership, Employee Engagement, Compelling Brand Values, and Customer Connectedness. The firm's ongoing research identifies leading and emerging best practices for engaging the hearts and minds of customers, employees, and partners. For more information, contact Bruce Temkin at 617-916-2075 or send an email to 192999@email4pr.com.

*Customer Experience Matters is a registered trademark of Temkin Group.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ace-hardware-and-dollar-tree-earn-top-customer-experience-ratings-for-retailers-according-to-temkin-group-300626302.html

SOURCE Temkin Group

Related Links

http://www.temkingroup.com

