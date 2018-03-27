Ace Hardware Launches Exclusive Paint Partnership With Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines™

The colors offered within the line reflect Gaines' personal design philosophy, with 25 of the 150 making up the specialty "Market Collection"; an assortment of Gaines' favorite colors specifically inspired by her life in Waco, Texas. Each shade within the Market Collection has a deeper meaning or story associated with it, further engaging fans and inspiring them to delve into the world of do-it-yourself. Consumers can visit Ace's site, acehardware.com to view color chips of all 150 shades in the line.

"People all over the country are welcoming the Magnolia brand into their lives, entrusting us to help make their homes even more beautiful," said Joanna Gaines, designer, home renovation expert and co-creator of Magnolia, "and that's exactly why I created Magnolia Home; it's what I'm so passionate about."

Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines Paint is a premium, stain-blocking interior paint and primer in one that is durable and easy to maintain. The 100% acrylic formula from the KILZ® Brand delivers excellent stain blocking, hide and coverage. Once on the wall, it is not only grime, dirt and mildew resistant, but it is also easy to clean with warm soapy water.

"Joanna is a force within the décor and design space and we are delighted to bring her durable, on-trend paint collection to our customers," said John Venhuizen, President and CEO, Ace Hardware Corporation. "We believe customers will value the combination of Ace's service and convenience coupled with Magnolia's inspirational color collection."

All 150 colors in the Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines line will be available for purchase online at acehardware.com and nearly 500 Ace stores nationwide in gallon sizes and in matte, eggshell and satin sheens for $44. Eight-ounce samples of the colors in eggshell sheen can also be purchased for $8.

The Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines paint collection is the newest addition to Ace's Paint Studio, which offers premiere paint brands including Valspar® Optimus™, Valspar® Aspire™ and Clark+Kensington®, all available exclusively at the Paint Studio at Ace. Each line provides homeowners with a wide selection of beautiful, livable colors. For more information and to purchase Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines paint, please visit acehardware.com. Ace is committed to helping consumers successfully tackle their paint projects by providing, best brands and associate expertise. For more information on Ace's other Paint Brands, please visit your neighborhood Ace or visit www.thepaintstudio.com.

About Joanna Gaines

Gaines began her career in design in 2003 when she opened Magnolia Market in her hometown of Waco, Texas. Her eye for classic, yet unexpected, farmhouse-style design complemented her husband Chip Gaines' career in construction. Soon they began remodeling and selling homes throughout Waco, and it didn't take long for their distinct style to catch on. The expanded Magnolia Market has become a destination for people across the country.

About Ace Hardware

For more than 90 years, Ace Hardware has been known as the place with the helpful hardware folks in thousands of neighborhoods across America, providing customers with a more personal kind of helpful. With more than 5,000 hardware stores locally owned and operated across the globe, Ace is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Ill., Ace and its subsidiaries operate an expansive network of distribution centers in the U.S. and also have distribution capabilities in Ningbo, China; Colon, Panama; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Its retailers' stores are located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and approximately 55 countries. For more information on Ace, visit acehardware.com or the company newsroom at newsroom.acehardware.com.

