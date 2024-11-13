Ace Virtual Shooting Adds Licensed SIG SAUER P365-XMACRO COMP To Its VR Handgun Training and Simulation Platform

The new SIG P365-XMACRO COMP Handset joins a growing roster of licensed handgun replicas for Ace Virtual Shooting's VR shooting simulator system

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Virtual Shooting , a virtual reality shooting simulation platform, today announced the SIG P365-XMACRO COMP Handset , developed under license with SIG SAUER. The SIG P365-XMACRO COMP Handset is the 3rd addition to the company's handset collection, and closely replicates the SIG SAUER P365, one of the most popular concealed carry pistols in America.

By adding the SIG P365 to Ace Virtual Shooting's roster of handset options, civilians and first responders who carry this pistol daily can practice simulated shooting and grow their skills without burning a single bullet. Combining virtual reality technology with real feeling handsets, Ace Virtual Shooting helps users hone their skills through limitless in-platform dry-fire training, mini-games, shooting drills, and skill-building exercises. With the use of a Meta Quest 2, 3, or 3S VR headset, users can compete against thousands of other players, customize a training calendar, and receive real-time analytics highlighting speed, accuracy, precision and efficiency across various shooting scenarios.

"Adding the SIG SAUER P365-XMACRO COMP to our handset roster aligns with our commitment to delivering an unparalleled simulation experience that offers real-world value," said Conor Donahue, CEO of Ace Virtual Shooting. "By expanding our selection of precision-crafted handsets, we are empowering our Ace members to practice with the tools they trust and use daily, reinforcing our platform's value for skill development and enjoyable training."

Crafted with meticulous precision to replicate the weight and size of the SIG SAUER P365-XMACRO COMP, Ace Virtual Shooting offers an authentic physical handset that is paired with virtual reality drills inspired by elite military units to deliver an incredible shooting experience.

About the SIG SAUER P365-XMACRO COMP Replica Handset:

Authentic Trigger Feel: The replica features an approximately 3.5lb trigger pull weight, as well as a tactile and audible break and reset which simulates the actual feel of the real gun.

The replica features an approximately 3.5lb trigger pull weight, as well as a tactile and audible break and reset which simulates the actual feel of the real gun. Functional Mag Release Button: pressing the mag release button and bumping the bottom of the handset allows Ace Virtual Shooting users to reload during training scenarios,

pressing the mag release button and bumping the bottom of the handset allows Ace Virtual Shooting users to reload during training scenarios, Precise Bore Axis: With the SIG P365-XMACRO COMP Handset, Ace Virtual Shooting users will experience the ergonomics and low bore axis of the real gun.

With the SIG P365-XMACRO COMP Handset, Ace Virtual Shooting users will experience the ergonomics and low bore axis of the real gun. Authentic size and weight: The handset weighs 23.6oz with a Meta Quest 3 controller installed, emulating the balance, size, and weight of the real gun.

The handset weighs 23.6oz with a 3 controller installed, emulating the balance, size, and weight of the real gun. Toolless Installation: The rear hook point is spring loaded enabling users to easily install and uninstall a Meta Quest 2 or 3 controller onto the handset in seconds.

Proudly made in Texas, the SIG P365-XMACRO COMP Handset is constructed from the ground up with long term reliability in mind. The use of a vapor-smoothed, 3D-printed SLS Nylon provides extreme durability and a premium finish, complete with the iconic SIG rollmarks.

The Ace Virtual Shooting SIG P365-XMACRO COMP Handset is available immediately and starts at $199. For more information about the SIG P365 handset, or Ace Virtual Shooting, please visit https://www.acexr.com/ .

The Ace Virtual Shooting press kit can be found here .

About Ace Virtual Shooting:

Ace Virtual Shooting offers skill-building, fun, and competition to enthusiasts around the globe. Combining a virtual reality app with over a hundred shooting stages and a realistic physical handset, it makes dry-fire training convenient and enjoyable. Ace Virtual Shooting unlocks the thrill of shooting for members of all ability levels from the comfort of their homes. To learn more about Ace Virtual Shooting, explore its virtual shooting offerings, or to join the Ace Community, visit www.acexr.com .

Press Contact:

Grace Halvorsen

Lightspeed PR/M

[email protected]

SOURCE Ace Virtual Shooting