ACEC Business Insurance Trust looks to the future, appointing Greyling/EPIC as New Broker and Program Administrator

"Unlike other insurance brokers and consultants vying for the business of design professionals, Greyling/EPIC has built its business with the singular goal of thoroughly understanding the business of construction and design and providing unrivaled service to engineering firms," said Gary E. Loesch, P.E. DEE, Chair of the BIT Trustees.

Founded in 2005, Greyling/EPIC is now the 10th largest commercial insurance broker in the United States and is ranked among the top 20 brokers globally. Providing risk management and insurance protection to engineering firms across the country and internationally is Greyling's principle focus and expertise.

Greyling/EPIC is staffed with a diverse group of professionals with one thing in common – a dedicated focus on the engineering profession – and is the only insurance broker serving architects and engineers with:

Attorneys on staff who have been in private practice, focused on construction law and general counsel for engineering and architecture firms

A member of the American College of Construction Lawyers (ACCL)

A former professional liability underwriter for engineering firms

A licensed engineer who served on the risk management committee of one of the largest engineering firms in the country

A former Brownfield developer and environmental consultant

Said Robin S. Greenleaf, P.E. LEED AP, Trustee, "The ACEC BIT program provides access to some of the very best risk management strategies and insurance products specifically designed by engineers for engineers. Nowhere else will you find a more comprehensive, cost-effective program engineered for peace of mind. We have long known and respected the team of top professionals at Greyling/EPIC and we are confident that they will help us take our Business Insurance Trust to new levels of excellence for the benefit of participating ACEC member firms."

For decades, Greyling/EPIC has been a proud member of ACEC National and has actively participated in the affairs of many state MOs. Greyling/EPIC leaders and team members provide valuable risk management training programs, support legislative issues and industry advocacy, and have invested personal time on committee work, sponsorship funding and PAC donations at both the National and State levels.

For additional information regarding the ACEC BIT Program, please contact Jeff Connelly at Greyling/EPIC (833-223-2248 or jeff.connelly@greyling.com) or any of the following BIT Trustees:

Gary E. Loesch, P.E. DEE

Phone: 631.756.8000, ext. 1140

Email: gloesch@h2m.com

Robin S. Greenleaf, P.E. LEED AP, F.ACEC

Phone: 617.542.0810

Email: rgreenleaf@arcengrs.com

Robert A. Overfield, P.E.

Phone: 307.587.4911

Email: robertov@eaengineers.com

Doris I. Willmer. P.E. LEED AP, F.ACEC

Phone: 770.939.9904

Email: dwillmer@willmerengineering.com

Stephanie A. Wagner, P.E., P.L.S., LEED AP, BD+C, F.ACEC

Phone: 818.892.6565

Email: stephaniew@wesinc.org

Michael D. Klingner, P.E.

Phone: 217.223.3670

Email: mdk@klinger.com

Rachel Hayden, P.E.

Phone: 214.753.8100

Email: Rachel@haydenconsultants.com

Marc Alper, P.E., S.E., F.ACEC

Phone: 314.432.8600

Email: marc.alper@alperaudi.com

About EPIC Brokers and Consultants:

EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.

EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.

EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients.

With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country. For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

