/C O R R E C T I O N -- Acepeak/

Acepeak Announces Gold Sponsorship at Capacity Middle East 2026, Showcasing AI-Powered UCaaS for Global Carriers

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acepeak, a leading provider of cloud communication and telecom infrastructure solutions, today announced its participation as a Gold Sponsor at Capacity Middle East 2026, one of the telecom industry's most influential global networking events. The event will take place in Dubai and is expected to bring together thousands of telecom leaders, global carriers, enterprises, and technology innovators from across the world.

Ace Peak (PRNewsfoto/Acepeak)

Acepeak's Gold Sponsorship highlights its continued commitment to advancing Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and strengthening its presence across the global telecom ecosystem. The company views Capacity Middle East as a strategic platform to showcase innovation, engage with industry leaders, and reinforce its role as a trusted technology partner for carriers and enterprises.

As organizations increasingly transition to cloud-based communication platforms, Acepeak continues to deliver secure, scalable, and intelligent UCaaS solutions that enhance business productivity and customer engagement. At Capacity Middle East 2026, Acepeak will present its next-generation unified communication platform designed to meet the evolving needs of enterprises, service providers, and telecom operators worldwide.

Acepeak's UCaaS platform unifies multiple communication channels into a single, powerful ecosystem, allowing businesses to streamline operations, improve internal collaboration, and deliver consistent customer experiences across touchpoints.

Throughout the event, Acepeak will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of AI-driven communication solutions, including AI Receptionist for intelligent call handling, omnichannel communication across voice, SMS, chat, email, and social platforms, and power and predictive dialers to boost outbound calling efficiency. Additional highlights include secure video meeting and collaboration tools, advanced IVR systems, smart voicemail solutions, AI chatbot integration, international calling services, and virtual phone numbers that help businesses establish a local presence in global markets without physical infrastructure.

Capacity Middle East is widely regarded as a premier telecom networking platform, attracting decision-makers from carriers, technology vendors, and enterprise organizations. Acepeak plans to leverage the event to strengthen global carrier relationships, explore new partnerships, and identify growth opportunities across international markets.

With the Middle East rapidly emerging as a hub for digital transformation and telecom innovation, Acepeak's participation further reinforces its focus on supporting regional enterprises with advanced, future-ready communication solutions.

About Acepeak

Acepeak is a Tier 1 carrier-grade technology provider and global termination specialist that delivers proprietary telecom infrastructure and direct wholesale connectivity to Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and national carriers worldwide. As an upstream backbone partner, the company distinguishes itself by owning its entire end-to-end stack—integrating white-label UCaaS and CCaaS platforms with high-volume voice termination and AI-powered routing—to eliminate third-party dependencies and optimize operator margins.

The group provides the sovereign software and traffic control necessary for carriers in Africa and emerging markets to transform their core networks into scalable, enterprise-ready communication ecosystems. By combining carrier-scale architecture with secure global interconnects, Acepeak empowers the world's leading telecom providers to lead the next generation of cloud and AI-driven communications. Acepeak is a Singapore-based carrier.

