Acetic Anhydride Market: Global Forecast to 2023 Featuring Celanese, BP, Eastman Chemical, BASF, Jubilant Life Sciences, DuPont, SABIC, PetroChina, Sasol, Daicel, Sipchem and Rhodia

The global acetic anhydride market has grown at a CAGR of 7.0% during 2010-2017

The report provides a comprehensive insight into the industry including its market break-up by region, market breakup by end-uses, value chain analysis, import and export trends, key players and market outlook. The report also gives an in-sight into the manufacturing process of acetic anhydride, covering key success and risk factors for manufacturers, manufacturing process flow, the reactions involved, raw materials and their requirements, etc.

The report has segmented the global acetic anhydride market based on its end-use in various industries. The cellulose acetate flake manufacturing industry accounts for the majority of acetic anhydride consumption. Cellulose acetate flake is mainly used in the manufacturing of cigarette. This industry is followed by pharmaceuticals and TAED (Tetraacetylethylenediamine) manufacturing industry. In the pharmaceuticals industry, acetic anhydride is mainly used for manufacturing aspirin. Other applications of acetic anhydride include the manufacturing of polymers/resins, dyes, flavours, fragrances, etc.

The report has further segmented the global acetic anhydride market on the basis of its key regions. The report finds that North America currently represents the world's biggest producer of acetic anhydride accounting for more than a third of the total global production.

North America was followed by China, Western Europe, North East Asia and South East Asia. On the basis of the import and export data analysed by the report, Belgium represents the largest global importer of acetic anhydride followed by Germany, Netherlands, United States of America and France.

Some of the companies analysed in the report include Celanese, BP Chemicals, Eastman Chemical Company, BASF, Jubilant Life Sciences, DuPont, SABIC, PetroChina Ltd., Sasol Limited, Daicel, Sipchem and Rhodia.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



4.1 Overview

4.2 Properties

5 Global Acetic Anhydride Industry



5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Breakup by End Use

5.6 Market Forecast

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.7.1 Strengths

5.7.2 Weaknesses

5.7.3 Opportunities

5.7.4 Threats

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.9.4 Degree of Competition

5.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.10 Trade Data

5.10.1 Imports

5.10.2 Exports

5.11 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions



6.1 China

6.2 North America

6.3 Western Europe

6.4 North East Asia

6.5 South East Asia

6.6 Middle East & Africa

6.7 Eastern Europe

7 Market by End Use



7.1 Cellulose Acetate

7.2 Pharmaceuticals

7.3 Tetraacetylethylenediamine

7.4 Others

8 Competitive Landscape



9 Acetic Anhydride Manufacturing Process



9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Chemical Reactions Involved

9.3 Detailed Process Flow

9.4 Raw Material Requirement

9.5 Mass Balance and Feedstock Conversion Rate

10 Acetic Anhydride: Feedstock Analysis



10.1 Market Performance

10.1.1 Volume Trend

10.1.2 Value Trend

10.2 Price Trend

10.3 Market Breakup by Region

10.4 Market Breakup by End-Use

10.5 Key Suppliers

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3df8z2/acetic_anhydride?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acetic-anhydride-market-global-forecast-to-2023-featuring-celanese-bp-eastman-chemical-basf-jubilant-life-sciences-dupont-sabic-petrochina-sasol-daicel-sipchem-and-rhodia-300631344.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

