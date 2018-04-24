On April 18, 2018, Aceto disclosed that "the financial guidance issued on February 1, 2018, should no longer be relied upon," and suspended "further financial guidance for at least the balance of the fiscal year." The Company also divulged that it "anticipates recording non-cash intangible asset impairment charges, including goodwill, in the range of $230 million to $260 million on certain currently marketed and pipeline generic products as a result of continued intense competitive and pricing pressures." Additionally, the Company disclosed the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer. Following this news, Aceto stock plummeted more than 60%.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including former employees and others, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aceto-acet-alert-johnson-fistel-investigates-aceto-corporation-following-cfo-departure-and-retraction-of-financial-guidance-investors-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300635430.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

