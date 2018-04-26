Achain Ushers In the Future of Blockchain, Looks To Overtake Ethereum in Two Years

"Achain is the biggest and most advanced blockchain platform you've never heard of," says Dane Elliott, International Business Director. "We have focused on developing the technology now for two years and our technology is something we are very proud of. We have created a sustainable, scalable way to issue tokens, create smart contracts, decentralized applications and blockchain systems."

Achain allows users to create their own customizable blockchain system tailored to their own needs. In addition, there are tools and a technical support team available to make it very easy for people to build on the platform.

Achain was originally launched in Beijing in 2015 and currently hosts more than 100 dapps, making it one of the largest blockchain platforms. Achain is committed to building a global blockchain network for information exchange and value transactions.

