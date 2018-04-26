SAN JOSE, Calif., April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular Chinese blockchain startup, Achain, enters the US market to solve the largest pain point in blockchain today, scalability, using the hard forking method.
Hard forking is a method where the platform leverages interconnecting forked sub chains to achieve the goal of building a global blockchain network for information exchange and value transactions. It also implements leading technologies, such as a smart contract sandbox mechanism and our own in-house developed RDPoS distributed consensus mechanism.
"Achain is the biggest and most advanced blockchain platform you've never heard of," says Dane Elliott, International Business Director. "We have focused on developing the technology now for two years and our technology is something we are very proud of. We have created a sustainable, scalable way to issue tokens, create smart contracts, decentralized applications and blockchain systems."
Achain allows users to create their own customizable blockchain system tailored to their own needs. In addition, there are tools and a technical support team available to make it very easy for people to build on the platform.
Achain was originally launched in Beijing in 2015 and currently hosts more than 100 dapps, making it one of the largest blockchain platforms. Achain is committed to building a global blockchain network for information exchange and value transactions.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/achain-ushers-in-the-future-of-blockchain-looks-to-overtake-ethereum-in-two-years-300637094.html
SOURCE Achain
Share this article