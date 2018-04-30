Achoo! Spring Allergies Got You Sneezing Again? New National Survey Shows People Unaware of How Air Filters Can Help

The survey results are surprising:

One-quarter of U.S. adults do not change their filters regularly, and over 26 million* (11%) said they never change their filters at all.

Still, consumers are conscious that the air they breathe can be harmful:

60% worry about the air they breathe in their home.



66% say that seasonal allergies are affected by the air inside a home or office.



More than two-thirds of U.S. adults say the quality of the air they breathe at home or work is directly related to their health.

Of those who had changed their filters at some point in the last two years, 89% have found dust, pet hair and dander (40%) and even insects (18%) on the old filters!

Given that 160.8 million* U.S. adults (67%) see dust/pollen in their home, you, your family members, and your pets (who can also suffer from seasonal allergies), will appreciate knowing that a secret to surviving spring allergy season is a new set of replacement HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) filters. These filters trap the spores, pollen, pet hair and dander, and other allergens that come in from the outside, set up residence and cause us to sneeze and wheeze.

Once the filters are installed, inspect them regularly. When they become saturated with dirt and particles, it's time to replace them. A good reminder is to check them at the start of each season, or every three months.

If you're new to buying replacement filters, how will you know which ones to choose? Remove the ones that are currently in place and look at them carefully. Rating systems like MERV (Minimum Efficiency Reporting Value), based on a filter's thickness, will point you in the right direction (the thicker the better, within limits), as can the brand name or dimensions you find on the filters you're replacing.

David Heacock, Founder and CEO of FilterBuy, Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of custom air filters, said, "In many cases it doesn't occur to people that something as simple and easy as changing their home's air filters can help them breathe better, and keep the allergy sufferers in their family comfortable."

Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by Radius Global Market Research on behalf of FilterBuy from March 26-27, 2018 among 1,136 adults ages 18+. The sample is representative of US census for age, gender, region and income. The survey was conducted utilizing an online panel of respondents. A complete survey method is available upon request.

*240,000,000 adults from 2010 US census

About FilterBuy

FilterBuy (filterbuy.com) is a leading U.S. manufacturer of quality-made custom HVAC air filters, furnace filters, and industrial filters, sold directly to consumers and businesses via subscriptions or on a spot basis. FilterBuy offers more than 600 sizes of replacement filters and fulfills custom orders within days from its Talladega, Alabama factory. FilterBuy also offers 24-hour shipping for most orders within the contiguous U.S., custom quantities, and unmatched factory-direct pricing without shipping charges. For more information, please visit filterbuy.com, and find us on Facebook at @filterbuyofficial.

