ACI President Erin Krehbiel Selected as SUE Talks Speaker

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ACI Specialty Benefits President Erin Krehbiel has been selected to speak at the Connected Women of Influence San Diego SUE Talks on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 at the San Diego Marriott Mission Valley.

This "TED Talk" style presentation features Successful, Unstoppable and Empowering women who are changing the face of business. In alignment with the talk's "Be The Change" theme, Krehbiel will be presenting "Own Your Actions: How Today's Business Women Can Influence the Workforce of the Future."

Erin Krehbiel, President of ACI Specialty Benefits

As a 39-year-old female President in a male-dominated industry, Krehbiel is often the youngest person and only female at the decision table. Her success as President of ACI Specialty Benefits is a fierce example for all, and Krehbiel will use the SUE Talk platform to empower women to take ownership of their actions and be a force for positive change.

Known for candid commentary on mom-shaming, gender inequality, and the gender pay gap, Krehbiel has been featured on Huffington Post, Inc. Magazine, and Employee Benefit Advisor's "Be Advised" Blog. Her bold leadership been recognized by the Connected Women of Influence President's Award and San Diego Business Journal's Business Women of the Year awards.

Connected Women of Influence (CWI) is the leading, invitation-only association where B2B women owners, executives and professionals connect, collaborate and cultivate a vast network of high-level affiliations, resources and professional relationships.

ABOUT ERIN KREHBIEL

Erin Krehbiel is President of ACI Specialty Benefits, where she champions global partnerships and innovates ACI's product line with benefits and perks designed for the modern workforce. Winner of the Connected Women of Influence President's Award and finalist of the 2017 Business Women of the Year Awards, Krehbiel is a passionate changemaker for empowering women at work. Krehbiel is a frequent media contributor, and her commentary on women's leadership and workplace issues has been featured on Huffington Post, Inc. Magazine, and Employee Benefit Advisor's "Be Advised" Blog.

ABOUT ACI SPECIALTY BENEFITS

ACI Specialty Benefits offers best-in-class benefit solutions to engage the new workforce and drive business performance. A top-ranked global benefits provider of Employee Assistance Programs, Work-Life Benefits, Corporate Concierge and Student Assistance Programs, ACI consistently helps customers achieve Healthiest Workplace awards, Best Place to Work rankings, and improve engagement, retention, productivity and performance. Founded in 1983 and headquartered in San Diego, ACI has grown to international prominence with a 95% customer retention rate and 12 million lives covered. For more information about innovative employee benefit solutions, visit www.acispecialtybenefits.com.

