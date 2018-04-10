ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards

This is the second time ACL has received three GRC 20/20 awards in one year. The innovative solutions recognized this year are:

Strategy & Performance Management: Strategy Solutions

ACL's software platform provides a centralized view for executive management to track how various organizational activities are affecting enterprise risks —and to link those risks to strategic objectives. The platform helps illuminate both risks and opportunities, driving strategic decisions, assurance, financial forecasting, and predictive analytics.

Compliance Management: Compliance Maps

With ACL's Compliance Maps, compliance professionals can aggregate controls into one framework, streamlining activities and providing better visibility into which areas have sufficient coverage and which have possible gaps. With full oversight of compliance processes across the organization, compliance professionals are able to make decisions around the compliance level they want to achieve. This helps optimize time spend, driving peak performance while ensuring oversight of mission-critical risks.

Audit Management: Smart Timesheets

An auto-populated activity log in the ACL Platform captures the footprint of an audit, SOX, or compliance professional's work in the system. It then prompts them to log their time to activities, with the ability to capture both project- and non-project-related time. ACL's Timesheets enable more accurate project accounting, important for assessing team performance against budgeted time and ensuring proper allocation of resources.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by GRC 20/20 for our innovations in such important business areas," said Dan Zitting, chief product officer at ACL. "Every organization, no matter the size or industry, benefits from data-backed, risk-assured strategic decision making. Add in streamlined performance measurement and more efficient compliance, and our solutions ensure risk professionals can spend more time on high-value activities and providing strategic guidance to help their organizations meet their goals."

"ACL continues to demonstrate innovation in areas that truly enhance the way GRC professionals do business," said Michael Rasmussen, chief GRC pundit for GRC 20/20 and internationally recognized expert. "By focusing on each component individually— governance, risk management, and compliance—as well as taking a holistic view of how they work together, ACL is enabling organizations to better understand their risk framework and more effectively execute on their strategy."

