AcneFree & The American Acne & Rosacea Society Seek To Help A New Generation Of Acne Sufferers

AcneFree realizes that many teenagers feel overwhelmed when breakouts begin to occur in their early adolescent years, and that this feeling can often continue into early adulthood. While Generation Z are quite internet savvy and generally proactive, they are still relatively unfamiliar with the effective ingredients to tackle acne or a proper skincare routine to maintain healthy, clear skin. Furthermore, the long-term effects of acne can be significant. Fifteen percent (15%) of all acne sufferers will endure acne scars and many more may experience a lack of confidence, bullying or even depression. "One of the most important things we can do to help the acne population is to provide them with more access to credible education and care. We are grateful that AcneFree has joined the AARS to reach acne sufferers, and this is vital to our mission to improve the quality of lives for acne and rosacea patients," said Julie Harper, Founding Board Member and now AARS President.

AcneFree is a L'Oréal skincare brand committed to providing affordable, dermatologically-inspired skincare to help treat acne and care for skin, pre- and post-breakouts. Boasting the #1 acne system in retail stores with its signature 24H Oil-Free Acne Clearing System, clearing acne is made simple and easy to follow with ingredients such as benzoyl peroxide and witch hazel. "We are on a mission to establish AcneFree as one of the most trusted brands by Generation Z. Our brand is committed to providing dermatologist-inspired products along with the proper education and knowledge on how to properly care for your skin. Becoming a benefactor of the AARS is a critical step to re-establishing ourselves as a trusted acne authority." – Carole Diarra, VP of Marketing for L'Oreal, the maker of AcneFree.

As a part of the educational push for Acne Awareness month, AcneFree is releasing and dispelling 3 acne myths:

MYTH 1: Teenage acne is caused by poor hygiene.

While many believe teen acne is caused primarily by poor hygiene, the exact causes of acne may actually be unknown and due to many variables. It can often be driven by increased hormones, called androgens, which escalate during puberty. The hormones cause the skin's oil glands to get larger and make more sebum which can get trapped in the hair follicle with bacteria. The perfect acne environment is created. "Given the increase in hormone levels in both teenage boys and girls, it is important to treat the skin early on, with an ingredient that fights acne-causing bacteria, such as benzoyl peroxide as the first step," cautions Dr. Michelle Henry , board–certified dermatologist.

While girls may start experiencing pimples and breakouts around age 9, boys typically start at approximately age 15 and have more severe acne. Due to the increased levels of hormones, boys may experience more frequent breakouts that are continual and difficult to clear. According to AARS, "It is important for teenagers to seek proper diagnosis and individualized treatment from a dermatologist if acne seems persistent and over-the-counter solutions and a consistent routine do not seem to improve their condition."

Treating acne early and effectively is the best solution to avoid acne scars. It is important for parents of acne-prone teenagers to encourage their children not to touch their breakouts or "pick" them. They should absolutely avoid popping their own pimples, despite the recent increased interest due to social media. "Early diagnosis and treatment of acne is crucial to the skin health of these patients. Excess squeezing and picking pimples can make acne worse and lead to scarring," says Mark Jackson , MD, AARS President-Elect.

Raising awareness of early acne diagnosis and treatment is vital to reducing breakouts and the consequences of acne for the next generation. You can "Stand with AARS" during Acne Awareness Month as they seek to educate a new generation of patients by logging on to www.acneandrosacea.org and signing the AARS Declaration and learning more about acne as not just a "rite of passage."

For more information on acne, advice and treatment options, visit www.acneandrosacea.org and www.acnefree.com.

