Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market, 2027 - Major Manufacturers are Daimler, Delphi, Harman, Mando-Hella Electronics
Sep 02, 2019, 09:30 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market by Propulsion Type, Vehicle Type, Electric Two-Wheeler (E-Scooter/Moped, E-Motorcycle), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Mounting Position (Integrated, Separated), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market is Projected to Reach USD 5,615 Million By 2027 from an Estimated USD 425 Million in 2019 at a CAGR of 38.1%
Government mandate for implementation of acoustic vehicle alerting system is significant factors for the growth of the acoustic vehicle alerting system market globally
The mandate formulated in European and North American region to enhance pedestrian safety by the installation of acoustic vehicle alerting system is expected to boost the market. However, the standardization of sound emitted by these systems can create a hurdle for its growth.
Increasing adoption of electric buses and trucks is likely to propel the growth of Acoustic vehicle alerting system in commercial vehicles during the forecast period
The commercial vehicle segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market. With the increasing adoption of electric buses, particularly in China and India, has contributed to the growth of the electric commercial segment. Several countries are expected to replace their existing fuel-based bus fleet with electric buses. Acoustic vehicle alerting system will be installed in a commercial vehicle as per regulation to ensure the safety of other commuters on the road.
The increasing trend of replacement of fossil fuel-based public transport fleet with electric buses will drive the growth of electric commercial vehicles during the forecast period. Additionally, the growth of e-commerce, logistics, and shared mobility will drive the growth of electric commercial vehicles during the forecast period.
Battery electric vehicle (BEV) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR rate
According to the mandate formulated by European Union, acoustic vehicle alerting system (AVAS) must be installed on all-electric vehicles such as BEV (battery electric vehicle), PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicle), and FCEV (fuel-cell electric vehicle). AVAS play a significant role in BEVs as these vehicles are powered by battery alone and emit very low noise while driving below 20km/h. BEVs such as Jaguar I-PACE, Nissan Leaf have already installed AVAS to enhance pedestrian safety. Considering the above factors, the BEV segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR rate.
The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period
The Asia Pacific acoustic vehicle alerting system market for passenger car market is estimated to be the largest and fastest-growing market. This market has witnessed significant year-on-year growth in the Asia Pacific region. It comprises some of the fastest developing economies in the world, such as China, Japan, and India. The automotive industry in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is inclined toward innovation, technology, and development of the advanced electric vehicle.
Market experts predict EVs would account for around 50% of the market share in China by 2025. The governments in these countries have recognized the growth potential of electric vehicles and the advantages of using them. Increasing demand for electric vehicles in Asia Pacific is anticipated to boost acoustic vehicle alerting system which would ensure pedestrian safety as the emitted sound would enable commuters to realize the presence of EVs.
The acoustic vehicle alerting system comprises major manufacturers such as Daimler (Germany), Delphi (Ireland), HARMAN (US), Mando-Hella Electronics (South Korea) among others.
