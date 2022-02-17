ACRE NY Successfully Held Customer Appreciation Event in New York City

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Acre NY is proud to announce the successful hosting of their customer appreciation event held on Sunday December 19th, 2021. The event took place at the famous Buddakan, an Asian Fusion restaurant located in Manhattan's West side in New York City. This private dinner was an opportunity for Acre NY to give back to their clients that have been a big support to the company. The Company's most distinguished clients and real estate developer ZL Capital showed up to enjoy a private appreciation dinner which included an open bar and gifts, all courtesy of Acre NY. This was an exciting night for Acre NY to show their appreciation to the many great clients as well as connecting them together during this time.

Acre NY 2 co-founders welcome guests arrival. Acre NY's clients are having a good time at the customer appreciation event, they are eating, drinking, chatting and networking.

Acre NY Realty is a New York brokerage firm dedicated to delivering unmatched service in the industry. We have an abundant supply of housing resources and utilize our exclusive market knowledge to help our customers find the best homes. Our team understands and prioritizes our customer's needs above all else. We also specialize in hosting a wide variety of events and gatherings to help young professionals gain knowledge and experience about the real estate market.

Co-founder of Acre NY, Tony Tsai said: "We would like to thank all our clients that joined us and made this night extra special! Acre NY wouldn't be who we are today if it wasn't for you! We will strive to do our best to continue to meet your needs! From everyone here at Acre NY, we wish you a happy holiday and prosperous New Year!"

If you wish to get in contact with us, please email [email protected] or call us at (253) 304-7335 or add us on WeChat (acrenyc3). We would be very glad to talk to you.

SOURCE Acre NY Realty Inc