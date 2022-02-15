Acrylonitrile Market in Europe - 46% of Growth to Originate from Germany | Increasing Demand for Acrylonitrile from the Automotive Industry to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Acrylonitrile Market in Europe Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the acrylonitrile market growth in Europe is the increasing demand for acrylonitrile from the automotive industry . Acrylonitrile is the primary raw material used to manufacture plastics, elastomers, and synthetic fibers. It is one of the major substitutes for metal components as well. Currently, the automotive industry in Europe is the largest consumer of acrylonitrile. Auto manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing lightweight, fuel-efficient, and environment-friendly automobiles to comply with stringent environmental regulations on vehicular emissions. Major automotive manufacturing countries in Europe , such as Germany , France , and Italy , use acrylonitrile in the form of plastics in various automotive components. The above-mentioned countries have large manufacturing facilities for automotive production. The increasing production of vehicles will lead to a rise in the demand for acrylonitrile in Europe .

Acrylonitrile Market in Europe Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the acrylonitrile market in Europe includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Support activities

Innovation

Acrylonitrile Market in Europe Segmentation

The acrylonitrile market in Europe report is segmented by Application (ABS and SAN, Acrylic fibers, polyacrylamide, nitrile butadiene rubber, and others) and Geography (Germany, Italy, France, UK, and Rest of Europe).

Some Companies Mentioned

The acrylonitrile market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.·

Asahi Kasei Corp.



Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC



China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.



INEOS Group Holdings SA



Lenntech BV



Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.



PJSC LUKOIL



Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Co. Ltd.



Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.



Taekwang Group

Acrylonitrile Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34% Market growth 2022-2026 160.53 thousand tons Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.52 Regional analysis Germany, Italy, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Germany at 46% Key consumer countries Bahrain Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Lenntech BV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., PJSC LUKOIL, Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Taekwang Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

ABS and SAN - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Acrylic fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Polyacrylamide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Nitrile butadiene rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC

China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Lenntech BV

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

PJSC LUKOIL

Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Taekwang Group

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

