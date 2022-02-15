Acrylonitrile Market in Europe - 46% of Growth to Originate from Germany | Increasing Demand for Acrylonitrile from the Automotive Industry to Boost Market Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 15, 2022, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Acrylonitrile Market In Europe by Application (ABS and SAN, Acrylic fibers, polyacrylamide, nitrile butadiene rubber, and others) and Geography (Germany, Italy, France, UK, and Rest of Europe) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 46% of the market's growth will originate from Germany during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Italy, the UK, and the Rest of the Europe regions.
The potential growth difference for the acrylonitrile market in Europe between 2021 and 2026 is 160.53 thousand tons. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Acrylonitrile Market in Europe Dynamics:
- Market Driver - The key factor driving growth in the acrylonitrile market growth in Europe is the increasing demand for acrylonitrile from the automotive industry. Acrylonitrile is the primary raw material used to manufacture plastics, elastomers, and synthetic fibers. It is one of the major substitutes for metal components as well. Currently, the automotive industry in Europe is the largest consumer of acrylonitrile. Auto manufacturers are focusing on manufacturing lightweight, fuel-efficient, and environment-friendly automobiles to comply with stringent environmental regulations on vehicular emissions. Major automotive manufacturing countries in Europe, such as Germany, France, and Italy, use acrylonitrile in the form of plastics in various automotive components. The above-mentioned countries have large manufacturing facilities for automotive production. The increasing production of vehicles will lead to a rise in the demand for acrylonitrile in Europe.
- Market Challenges - The health hazards caused by acrylonitrile will be a major challenge for the acrylonitrile market growth in Europe during the forecast period. ABS is a polymer manufactured by the polymerization of acrylonitrile and styrene polymers in the presence of polybutadiene rubber. Acrylonitrile is one of the raw materials of ABS and is identified as hazardous by the European Chemical Agency (ECHA). It is released into the air and wastewater during the industrial production and consumption of ABS. Inhalation of acrylonitrile is hazardous and affects workers in production units and warehouse storage areas. The release of acrylonitrile into the aquatic environment can pose major risks to aquatic species. Therefore, health hazards caused by acrylonitrile can reduce the growth of the acrylonitrile market in Europe.
Acrylonitrile Market in Europe Value Chain Analysis
The end-to-end understanding of the value chains is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period. The value chain of the acrylonitrile market in Europe includes the following core components:
- Inputs
- Inbound logistics
- Operations
- Outbound logistics
- Marketing and sales
- Support activities
- Innovation
Acrylonitrile Market in Europe Segmentation
The acrylonitrile market in Europe report is segmented by Application (ABS and SAN, Acrylic fibers, polyacrylamide, nitrile butadiene rubber, and others) and Geography (Germany, Italy, France, UK, and Rest of Europe).
Some Companies Mentioned
The acrylonitrile market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market.·
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC
- China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
- Lenntech BV
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- PJSC LUKOIL
- Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Taekwang Group
|
Acrylonitrile Market In Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.34%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
160.53 thousand tons
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
2.52
|
Regional analysis
|
Germany, Italy, France, the UK, and the Rest of Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
Germany at 46%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Bahrain
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Asahi Kasei Corp., Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, China Petroleum and Chemical Corp., INEOS Group Holdings SA, Lenntech BV, Mitsubishi Chemical Corp., PJSC LUKOIL, Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and Taekwang Group
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- ABS and SAN - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Acrylic fibers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Polyacrylamide - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Nitrile butadiene rubber - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Italy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC
- China Petroleum and Chemical Corp.
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
- Lenntech BV
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- PJSC LUKOIL
- Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Co. Ltd.
- Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Taekwang Group
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
