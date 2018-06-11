ActivStyle Launches New Urology Division

MINNEAPOLIS, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivStyle, a leading direct-to-consumer distributor of medical supplies for at home use, announces the launch of Catheter Express, a new catheter and urology brand within the ActivStyle family. The new brand name represents the urology division of ActivStyle and will focus on the convenient home delivery of catheters and urology supplies to patients across the United States.

For over 20 years, ActivStyle has provided reliable and convenient home delivery of medical supplies to tens of thousands of individuals across the United States. Primarily known for incontinence supplies, ActivStyle has provided catheter and urology supplies to a small but growing population of customers for many years. With the launch of Catheter Express, ActivStyle is now ready to grow its catheter business under this new brand.

"Customers have a lot of choices for catheters and related urology supplies, but ActivStyle's years of experience in medical supplies, customer information systems, and distribution platform help set us apart from the competition. We are uniquely positioned to provide superior, compassionate, and reliable service to the catheter customer," remarked Gayle Devin, CEO of ActivStyle.

The launch of Catheter Express represents a compelling strategic move for ActivStyle that enhances its position in the home care market in the United States. The company has longstanding relationships with all major urology manufacturers and is prepared to provide customers with the latest, state-of-the art catheter technology for better patient outcomes.

Compassionate customer service, a hallmark of distinction for ActivStyle, sets Catheter Express apart from other medical supply companies. Manufacturer-trained consultants are prepared to assist customers with placing orders or provide customers with free catheter samples with their first order.

"The creation of the Catheter Express brand fits very well into our overall consumer ambition for ActivStyle, securing patients through direct response advertisements and physician referrals," Gayle Devin said.

ActivStyle's industry expertise, marketing, and customer service experience has demonstrated success working directly with patients and their physicians regarding prescriptions and medical supply requirements. Catheter Express from ActivStyle offers a simple, reliable way to purchase medical supplies on a recurring basis.

Learn more at www.catheterexpress.com or call 1-800-874-1514.

About ActivStyle

Founded in 1997, ActivStyle (www.activstyle.com) is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ActivStyle is an industry leader in reliable home delivery of high-quality medical supplies and has earned a solid reputation among individual customers, healthcare providers, and case managers for renowned, personalized service and the uncompromising commitment to quality, compliance, and superior customer care. ActivStyle is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), the symbol of quality and excellence in the health care community. ACHC accreditation underscores ActivStyle's commitment to meeting standards that facilitate a high level of performance and patient care. ActivStyle is a Medicare provider nationwide, licensed Medicaid provider in 43 states and the District of Columbia, and in-network with more managed care plans than any other medical supplier in the industry. ActivStyle sells a range of medical supplies including incontinence, urology, ostomy, nutritional supplements, and more.

Contact: Gayle Devin, CEO

Phone: 800-651-6223

Email: 196808@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/activstyle-launches-new-urology-division-300662416.html

SOURCE ActivStyle, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.activstyle.com

