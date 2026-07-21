ActivTrak Productivity Lab Report: Only 2% of Workforce Has Reached the Stage Where AI Transforms Workflows

Analysis of 120,620 workers across 1,009 organizations finds AI adoption does not equal operational change

AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The ActivTrak Productivity Lab today announced findings on AI adoption maturity from 120,620 workers across 1,009 organizations based on behavioral data tracked quarterly from Q4 2025 through Q2 2026. Analysis found that over 82% of AI users maintained their AI usage quarter to quarter, but few progressed beyond experimentation or task-level assistance. Only 2% have reached the stage where AI is embedded consistently in workflows.

The data surfaces a distinction organizations often miss: sustained usage and operational maturity are not the same thing.

What AI Maturity Progression Actually Looks Like

Traditional adoption metrics track licenses or login counts. Productivity Lab analysis measures whether AI changed how people work using three behavioral stages that reflect real operational progression:

Stage 1 (Research Assistance): Employees consult AI for questions or information, but don't delegate work to it.

Employees consult AI for questions or information, but don't delegate work to it. Stage 2 (Task Execution): Employees use AI to draft content, generate ideas or complete routine tasks. Humans validate and finalize everything.

Employees use AI to draft content, generate ideas or complete routine tasks. Humans validate and finalize everything. Stage 3 (Workflow Integration): AI is embedded across multiple workflow steps. Employees set intent and approve results.

Where the Workforce Actually Sits

Of the 120,620 workers analyzed in the report:

27% operate at Stage 1 (Research Assistance)

operate at Stage 1 (Research Assistance) 14% operate at Stage 2 (Task Execution)

operate at Stage 2 (Task Execution) 2% reached Stage 3 (Workflow Integration)

The Stage 3 group expanded from 1,739 AI users in Q1 to 2,369 users in Q2 2026 — a 36% increase. Yet at just 2% of the total workforce, this progression remains concentrated among a small subset of workers — suggesting organizations may be distributing AI access faster than teams have redesigned work to use it.

Broader adoption does show measurable gains: AI users averaged 6 hrs 34 mins of productive hours daily in Q2 2026, compared to 6 hrs 17 mins for non-users. This margin stays relatively fixed across periods, demonstrating a clear and persistent correlation between AI engagement and overall productive output.

Advanced Users Show High Retention & Healthy Utilization

Approximately 80% of Stage 2 users and 70% of Stage 3 users maintained their maturity levels quarter over quarter, indicating that advanced AI adoption forms permanent operational habits.

Stage 3 users maintain a 69% healthy utilization[1] — ranging from 4 to 9 daily productive hours — while logging a shorter average workday span (6 hrs 46 mins) than Stage 2 users (7 hrs 5 mins), signaling that deep AI integration may correlate with work efficiency rather than overwork.

"While adoption is a first step, it is only the beginning," said Gabriela Mauch, Chief Customer Officer and Head of the ActivTrak Productivity Lab. "Most teams have AI access. The real question is whether it's changing how work gets done. For most organizations, the answer is not yet. The next step is understanding where work concentrates, where tasks repeat and where AI can genuinely transform workflows."

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Behavioral data comparisons should be based solely on current metric definitions within the confines of this report vs any data published prior or concurrently.

About the ActivTrak Productivity Lab

The ActivTrak Productivity Lab is the research and advisory division of ActivTrak, helping organizations understand how work evolves in the AI era. Powered by one of the world's largest behavioral datasets on workplace activity, the Lab analyzes aggregated workforce intelligence data from thousands of organizations to uncover how productivity, AI adoption and collaboration patterns change. The Lab advances a deeper understanding of how work impacts organizational performance and workforce wellbeing through privacy-first analytics and responsible data practices.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak provides the Work Intelligence organizations need to understand how work changes in the AI era. As the system of record for work, its award-winning platform captures behavioral data across people, tools and AI agents, and the workflows that connect them — enabling leaders to measure impact, optimize productivity and improve operational performance. The platform also powers research through the ActivTrak Productivity Lab.

Built on a privacy-first data foundation, ActivTrak is trusted by more than 9,500 organizations worldwide and recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2 for delivering measurable ROI and stronger business outcomes. The company is backed by Elsewhere Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Francisco Partners. Learn more at www.activtrak.com.

[1] Healthy utilization is when an employee is within +/- % threshold of their daily productive hours goal.

SOURCE ActivTrak