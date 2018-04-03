Actor and Comedian Chris Tucker Partners With The Prostate Cancer Foundation During National Minority Health Month to Create Awareness About the Increased Risks for African-American Men and Challenges Them to "Know the Numbers"

Each year, three million men in the U.S. battle prostate cancer – one in nine will be diagnosed. African-American men are 74% more likely to develop prostate cancer in their early 50s and 2.4 times more likely to die of the disease. There are a number of factors contributing to this issue including access to quality medical care, issues of physician mistrust and genetic predisposition. Data also shows that black men are less likely to be advised about cancer screenings and less likely to undergo surgery or chemotherapy.

"It was shocking for me to learn that African-American men have the highest death rate and shortest survival of any racial and ethnic group in the U.S. for most cancers and that prostate cancer is the number one diagnosed cancer among veterans," said Chris Tucker. "It's imperative that the black community understand the risks and do as much as possible to increase their chances of surviving or even better, preventing the disease by making certain lifestyle changes."

This is one of the most important problems PCF is addressing in global oncology," said Jonathan Simons, MD, PCF's President and CEO. "PCF is devoted to tackling these alarming disparities. We are doubling down on cutting-edge research and forging new partnerships to solve the most lethal

forms of prostate cancer and to identify causes of why African-American men are disproportionally impacted by aggressive disease."

