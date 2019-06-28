Actor And Comedian Rob Schneider Launches Weekly Podcast "See What Happens"
Rob Schneider's wife, Patricia Maya, to co-host
Jun 28, 2019, 10:15 ET
LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor and comedian Rob Schneider recently launched his first ever podcast, "See What Happens," now available on streaming platforms. Hosted by Schneider and wife, Patricia Maya, the weekly show features occasional guests—from the duo's Hollywood friends to their gardener—while dissecting show business, their contrasting parenting methods, jokes, good food, philosophy, and more. The podcast premiered on June 18, with new episodes available weekly.
"I love in-depth conversations. Especially about inconsequential nonsense," says Schneider. "I'm proud to be able to bring this nonsense to people who are stuck in traffic and need a good laugh!"
"See What Happens" is produced by David Tanner with original music by Breed Music. All episodes can be found for free on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Play and RobSchneider.com.
For more information, please visit: www.robschneider.com/seewhathappens
Instagram: www.instagram.com/TheSWHpodcast
Twitter: www.twitter.com/TheSWHpodcast
Download hi res artwork: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/42zc8etuekzo2zc/AACCemEvbkK3qKEokNd9Lm09a?dl=0
Download trailers and clip from upcoming July 2 episode: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/daje7afyj3zluhx/AADM6WUIk1GopZFMWtrGp8Cga?dl=0
About Rob Schneider
A house-hold name and a bona-fide comedy star, Rob Schneider, is well known for his trademark blend of character and comedic acting, and has become one of the most popular touring acts in comedy. Schneider created and stars in the Netflix comedy series "Real Rob," which focuses on the day-to-day hijinks of the actor's life. The series marks the first time any actor has ever written, produced, starred, directed and financed an entire season of a television show. Schneider first came to prominence on NBC's "Saturday Night Live," along with his SNL friends Adam Sandler, David Spade, and Chris Farley. Schneider has starred in some of the top comedy features of the past 20 years including "Grown Ups," "You Don't Mess with the Zohan," "Big Daddy" and 'The Waterboy." He also starred in the movie "Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo," which was the second highest grossing DVD in the US in 2000, along with "The Hot Chick" and "The Animal." Up next, Schneider will be reunited with friends, Nick Swardson and Spade, in the upcoming Netflix film "The Wrong Missy." Schneider is currently touring across the country with Sandler on the 100% Fresher Tour.
Website: www.robschneider.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RobSchneiderOfficial
Twitter: www.twitter.com/RobSchneider
Instagram: www.instagram.com/iamrobschneider
Press Contact:
Amy Sisoyev
Sisoyev Public Relations
amy@sisoyevpr.com
SOURCE Rob Schneider
Share this article