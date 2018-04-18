Actuator Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 - 2025

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Actuator Market: Overview

This report analyzes and forecasts the actuator market for automotive at the global and regional level.The market has been forecasted, based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Units) from 2017 to 2025.



The study involves the effect of all the factors that can contract or expand the actuator market globally as well as regionally. The report also highlights opportunities in the actuator market for automotive at the global and regional level.



The report contains value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global actuator market for automotive.The Porter's Five Forces analysis for the actuator market for automotive has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market.



The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



Actuator Market: Segmentation

The study provides a decisive view of the global actuator market for automotive by segmenting the market in terms of actuator type, application, vehicle, and region.These segments have been analyzed, based on present and future trends.



Regional segmentation comprises current scenario along with forecast of the actuator market for automotive. The forecast provided is based on the compilation of the current trends as well as the expected scenario in future due to change in technological, geographical, political, and economic factors such as the electric vehicle market is expected grow at significant rate and some of the actuator accompanied with the drivetrain of the vehicle may get affected due to change in the drive train unit of the electric vehicles.



The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global actuator market for automotive. The major share of the market is held by a few major players and the rest is fragmented between small manufacturers; however, the company profile of major players of the actuator market for automotive from different regions included are Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd, Actus Manufacturing, Inc., Cebi International S.A., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, HUSCO International, Kiekert AG, Johnson Electric, MAHLE GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, and WABCO. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The market for automotive actuator is primarily driven by rising demand for automatic systems in the vehicles, electric vehicles, and autonomous vehicles.



The report provides the estimated market size of actuator for automotive for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years.The global market size of automotive actuator has been provided in terms of revenue (US$) and volume (Mn Units).



Market figures have been estimated, based on actuator type, application, vehicle type, and regional segments of the actuator market. Market size and forecast for each major segment have been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.



In order to compile the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a number of key industry participants and opinion leaders.Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



We reviewed key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



This has proven to be the most reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, National government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, American Automobile Association, European Automobile Manufacturers Association, Automotive Research Association of India, Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobile (OICA), Factiva, etc.



Primary research involves e-mail interactions, and telephonic interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies.We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis.



Primary interviews provide firsthand information on market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, and outlook, etc.These help validate and strengthen secondary research findings.



These also help develop the analysis team's expertise and market understanding.



The actuator market for automotive has been segmented as follows:



Global Actuator Market for Automotive: By Actuator Type

Electric Actuator

Hydraulic Actuator

Pneumatic Actuator

Mechanical Actuator



Global Actuator Market for Automotive: By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicles



Global Actuator Market for Automotive: By Application

Variable Valve Technology

Turbochargers

Coolant & Refrigerant Systems

Brake System

Active Grill Shutter

Adaptive Headlamps

HVAC Systems

Others



Global Actuator Market for Automotive: By Sales Channel

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Aftermarket



Global Actuator Market for Automotive: By Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



