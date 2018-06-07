AcuPlus Pain Cream Helps Eliminate Pain Medication with New and Improved Formula

Dr. Morton developed the original product after years of treating patients for joint and muscle pain related to disabilities, chronic conditions, and sports related injuries. "I saw a need for an alternative to what I was able to offer for pain relief," he says. "I was treating patients with medications or injections, and while these options provided a great solution for some patients, medications can frequently have unwanted side effects, especially with long-term use. Relief from pain relief gels or creams often required a combination of different products, and the results were typically short-term."





He decided to take matters into his own hands – literally – by developing a safe, all-natural product for pain relief, and the original Aculeve intense cooling and soothing therapy for joint and muscle pain was launched. "The response was incredible, starting locally with our own patients, and then nationally once we made the product available online," he says.

Based on feedback from customers, Dr. Morton went back to the lab and made improvements to the original formula and relaunched the product as AcuPlus to reflect the innovative changes. "We spent years researching the original ingredients and benefits and studying what my patients said helped them the most. I wanted to use natural ingredients such as arnica, menthol, vitamin B6, aloe, vitamin E, and others that are clinically-proven. We worked with chemists and an FDA/EPA-certified lab and were able to develop the right combination to deliver the benefits we wanted, all in one product. These have not changed with AcuPlus, but we've added five new pain-relieving ingredients and modified our proprietary base for deeper and longer lasting results."

The new, all-natural ingredients are boswellia serrata for anti-inflammatory benefits, glucosamine for anti-inflammatory and anti-aging properties, willow bark extract for pain relief, magnesium sulfate for pain relief and muscle cramps, and licorice root extract which is a natural muscle relaxer, topical anti-inflammatory and natural remedy for joint pain.

AcuPlus comes in a cream form that is applied directly to the skin to promote healing and recovery. Dr. Morton says it reduces swelling and inflammation caused by arthritis, injury, back pain, neck pain, tendonitis, muscle pain, fibromyalgia and more.

Dr. Morton says pain relief is lasting several hours, and because it's all natural, AcuPlus can be applied three to four times a day.



AcuPlus registered with the Food and Drug Administration, and is available for purchase online at www.acuplus.com and through Amazon.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/acuplus-pain-cream-helps-eliminate-pain-medication-with-new-and-improved-formula-300662012.html

SOURCE Dr. Craig Morton with the Center for Orthopaedics

Related Links

http://www.acuplus.com

