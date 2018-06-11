Acute Care Report, Q3 2017: Increase in Admissions, ER Volumes, and Surgical Volumes

The Acute Care Surgical Volume-Weighted Utilization Index rose by 7.2 points in Q3 2017 to 13.8. The index shows the acute care market in slight expansion.

Index increases are driven by a reported increase in admissions, ER volumes, and surgical volumes. Two of six measured regions parted from the trend in Q3. The northeast and southcentral regions had slight index value declines in the third quarter.

Acute care facilities of all sizes show index increases comparable to overall national trends.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Scorecard



3. Index Data



4. Demographics



5. National Breakdown



6. Regional Breakdown

7. Research Methods



8. Contact

