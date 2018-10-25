Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology Forecast, 2027

DUBLIN, Oct 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) - Epidemiology Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2027' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology of Acute Kidney Injury in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 7 major countries. The epidemiology data for Acute Kidney Injury are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding about the Disease scenario in 7MM. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (total incident cases, discharge diagnosed cases, stage-wise discharge diagnosed cases, risk factor associated AKI cases and renal transplantation associated delayed graft function cases) scenario of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2016-2027.

The report also provides the epidemiology trends observed in the 7MM during the study period, along with the assumptions undertaken. The calculated data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the epidemiology at first sight.

According to this research, total incident population of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) in 7 major markets was found to be 1,516,635 in 2016.

Report Scope

The report covers detailed overview of Acute Kidney Injury explaining its causes, symptoms, classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment patterns

The report provides the insight about the historical and forecasted patient pool of Acute Kidney Injury in 7 major markets covering the United States , EU5 ( Germany , Spain , France , Italy , UK) & Japan

, EU5 ( , , , , UK) & The Report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of the disease

The Report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM with respect to the patient population

The report provides the segmentation of the AKI epidemiology by Stage-wise discharge diagnosed Cases i.e., Stage I, Stage II, and Stage III and risk factor associated AKI i.e. coexisting conditions and acute hospital-related factors in 7MM

Key strengths

10 Year Forecast of Acute Kidney Injury epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Total Incident Cases of AKI

Discharge Diagnosed cases of AKI

Discharge Diagnosed cases according to segmentation: Stage-wise discharge diagnosed i.e., Stage I, Stage II, and Stage III

Risk Factors Associated AKI Cases

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Acute Kidney Injury Market: Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share Distribution of AKI in 2017

2.2. Market Share Distribution of AKI in 2027



3. Acute Kidney Injury (AKI): Disease Background and Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Symptoms

3.3. Types of Acute Kidney Injury

3.4. Stages Classification

3.5. Risk Factors

3.6. Etiology

3.7. Pathophysiology

3.8. Biomarkers

3.9. Diagnosis



4. Epidemiology and Patient Population

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. 7MM Total Incident Patient Population of AKI

4.3. 7MM Total Discharge Diagnosed Population of AKI



5. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Acute Kidney Injury

5.1. United States

5.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

5.1.2. Incident Cases of Acute Kidney Injury in the US

5.1.3. Discharge Diagnosed Cases of Acute Kidney Injury in the US

5.1.4. Stage-Wise Discharged Diagnosed Cases of Acute Kidney Injury in the US

5.1.5. Risk Factor Associated Acute Kidney Injury Cases in the US

5.1.6. Renal Transplantation Associated Delayed Graft Function Cases in the US

5.2. EU5

5.3. Germany

5.4. France

5.5. Italy

5.6. Spain

5.7. United Kingdom

5.8. Japan



6. Market Drivers



7. Market Barriers



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mt67vg/acute_kidney?w=5

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

