Adam Stotsky Joins Religion Of Sports As President

"Adam has an exceptional track record of growing and nurturing compelling, best-in-class media brands. His expertise will be instrumental as we scale the brand, diversify our offerings, and build a leading media company centered around the singular message of using sports to explore culture and human potential. We are delighted to have Adam on board," said Sankaran.

A 19-year NBCUniversal veteran, Stotsky is the former President of E! Entertainment and Esquire Network media brands. Under his leadership, he oversaw the growth of E! News into a global pop culture powerhouse and leading multi-platform publisher of culture and entertainment news. Stotsky also spear-headed the strategic partnership between NBCUniversal and Hearst magazines which led to the creation and launch of Esquire Network. Stotsky also served as the General Manager of G4 Media, the predecessor to Esquire Network, Chief Marketing Officer for NBC Entertainment, and EVP Global Brand Strategy and Market Development at Syfy. Prior to his time with NBCUniversal, he was VP Marketing at Discovery Communications.

"What drew me to Religion of Sports is its unique point of view that pushes the boundaries of a traditional 'sports doc', leveraging sports as a way to explore and understand ourselves and society at large. These stories have the rare ability to resonate with audiences beyond the avid sports fan. I am honored to join this innovative team of talented storytellers, producers and directors, and extend the reach of Religion of Sports content across new verticals," said Stotsky.

Known for its content centered on the theme of why sports matter and a growing podcast slate, Religion of Sports' prides itself on creating powerful, culture-defining work, and features a robust catalogue that includes the Chopra-helmed Kobe Bryant's Muse, Showtime's Shut Up and Dribble, Apple TV+'s The Greatness Code, Facebook Watch's Tom vs. Time, and others.

Earlier this year, Religion of Sports announced a new scripted department led by industry veteran, Ryan Stowell, showcasing the company's best-in-class team and dedication to creating compelling content across multiple platforms. The company recently announced the next installment in their Versus Series on Facebook Watch, Simone vs. Herself, which premieres next week. In a partnership with PRX, Religion of Sports also produces a slate of podcasts which include Crushed, hosted by Sports Writer, Joan Niesen, and Lost in Sports, hosted by Sports Writer Ben Baskin, with more shows being announced.

"I first met Adam over a decade ago while we were both working in very different roles at very different companies. When we re-connected about a year ago and I listened to the amazing 20 year journey he'd been on at NBCUniversal and then contemplated where we were in our growth stage at ROS, it made all the sense in the world to lobby him to come aboard. Then a Pandemic happened, but we survived and here we are - better and stronger - and with a real President as a part of our expanding enterprise. And away we go," said Chopra.

By the end of this year, Religion of Sports aspires to have more sports narrative audio content than any other entertainment or sports company in the world.

Last year, Religion of Sports raised $10M in funding led by Elysian Park, Advancit Capital, co-founded by Shari Redstone, and Courtside Ventures, to support the multimedia company's ambitious and progressive slate. The company continues its commitment to empowering diverse creators from around the world and exploring the spiritual dynamics between sports and human potential.

Religion of Sports is a 2x Emmy Award-winning sports media company co-founded by Tom Brady, Gotham Chopra and Michael Strahan, built on the thesis that sports are religion.

