Adameve.com Asks: Should Schools Allow Gay And Lesbian Teachers?

While 6% of the respondents (5% of the women and 8% of the men) admitted they weren't sure how they felt, and 6% (4% of the women and 9% of the men) said they did not think gays and lesbians be allowed to teach, an overwhelming 87% (91% of the women and 83% of the men) believe that homosexual teachers should be allowed to teach in schools.

Although federal law protects people from workplace discrimination based on race, national origin, religion, sex, age and disability, the law fails to specifically address sexual orientation. In the recent past, more than 20 states and Washington, D.C, have prohibited sexual orientation discrimination in private employment, but LGBT teachers still face discrimination regarding their sexuality in the public sector.

"The purpose of Adam & Eve's annual sex survey is to gauge changing sexual attitudes and values with American adults," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

