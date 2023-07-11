Adaptive Learning Software Market to grow at a CAGR of 19.37% from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing demand for personalized learning will drive the growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The adaptive learning software market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.37% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,178.71 million. Download a Sample Report!

Adaptive Learning Software Market Insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Adaptive Learning Software Market 2023-2027

Vendors: 15+, Including Adobe Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., DreamBox Learning Inc., iEnergizer Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kidaptive Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Lincoln Learning Solutions, Microsoft Corp., New Leaf Technologies Pty Ltd., Pearson Plc, Richardson Consulting Group, Skillsoft Corp., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Totara Learning Solutions Ltd. among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: end-user (ed-tech companies, educational institutions, and corporate sectors), deployment (cloud-based deployment and on-premises deployment), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa)

Adaptive learning software market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including - Adobe Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., DreamBox Learning Inc., iEnergizer Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kidaptive Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Lincoln Learning Solutions, Microsoft Corp., New Leaf Technologies Pty Ltd., Pearson Plc, Richardson Consulting Group, Skillsoft Corp., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd. and Totara Learning Solutions Ltd.

Adaptive Learning Software Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The increasing demand for personalized learning is a major factor driving the market growth. Adaptive learning plays an important role in simplifying the learning experience for students by customizing it to their individual needs. Recognizing that students have different levels of concentration and learning abilities, a common approach is not applicable. Professors can utilize this information to potentially change their teaching techniques and course materials to focus more on student difficulty areas. Consequently, there is a growing market of vendors offering adaptive learning solutions. Both EdTech companies and educational institutions are developing personalized learning frameworks to deliver customized educational experiences. For example, Pearson Mylab, which generates data reports to indicate areas of student success and weakness, helps in personalized learning assessments. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the adaptive learning market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The assessment functionalities in adaptive learning software are a major trend in the market. To enhance training and evaluation processes for employees across various enterprises, the implementation of adaptive learning software is important. Before the introduction of LMS software, organizations relied on conventional methods such as distributing paper handouts, delivering PowerPoint presentations, and conducting quizzes to deliver training and assess employees' performance. Furthermore, in organizations, the implementation of adaptive learning software enables real-time training and evaluation of employees. This software records the progress of employees, considering factors like their designation, experience, and other relevant parameters. Additionally, organizations incorporate performance metrics that assess employees across various dimensions, including social, emotional, behavioral, and cognitive aspects. Hence, these features are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The implementation and training-related costs are major challenges impeding the adaptive learning software market growth. The cost and operational complexity of adaptive learning software pose challenges, particularly in developing regions where institutions may have limited digital literacy. Moreover, significant initial investments are necessary to procure a suitable module and integrate it with existing software systems.

Furthermore, after implementation, institutions and organizations must allocate time to training their staff on the software's features and operations, which can be time-consuming. Furthermore, regular updates and upgrades are required for the adaptive learning software, leading to additional costs for subscription renewals. These expenses associated with updates and subscriptions can be expensive for organizations. Hence these high costs are expected to restrict the adaptive learning market growth during the forecast period.

The adaptive learning software market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers, limitations, and prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Adaptive Learning Software Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the adaptive learning software market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the adaptive learning software market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the adaptive learning software market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of adaptive learning software market vendors

Adaptive Learning Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,178.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.39 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Cornerstone OnDemand Inc., D2L Corp., DreamBox Learning Inc., iEnergizer Ltd., Instructure Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Kidaptive Inc., Korn Ferry, Learning Technologies Group Plc, Lincoln Learning Solutions, Microsoft Corp., New Leaf Technologies Pty Ltd., Pearson Plc, Richardson Consulting Group, Skillsoft Corp., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Totara Learning Solutions Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data, you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

