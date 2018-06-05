Addiction Policy Forum Launches Statewide Resource Line to Address the Opioid Crisis in New Hampshire

"New Hampshire is undoubtedly among the states that have been hit the hardest by the opioid epidemic. The ARC line will connect New Hampshirites to experts who can offer much-needed assistance, and we hope to see the number of people impacted by addiction decrease as more patients and families access the help they need," said Jessica Hulsey Nickel, president and CEO of the Addiction Policy Forum.

By calling 1-833-301-HELP (4357), New Hampshire residents affected by addiction will receive confidential support, information about local treatment or recovery resources, and education about substance use and addiction. The ARC line is available Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Addiction counselors, licensed social workers and peer recovery support advocates staff the resource line and provide callers with substance use disorder–related information, education on treatment options, and support.

"Our families, our communities and our state are suffering from the consequences of substance use disorder," said Doug Griffin, chair of APF's New Hampshire State Chapter. "Offering high-quality help in a way that is easy for individuals and families to access is one of the best ways to address the current crisis. The ARC line does just that. It provides a one-stop shop for information and support when people need it most."

The line is part of New Hampshire's ARC, which also includes a comprehensive, interactive website to help individuals and families struggling with addiction learn about substance use disorders and access help. This platform dispels harmful myths about addiction by presenting the science behind the disorder in easy-to-read formats, guiding concerned individuals through a self-assessment tool, helping to develop a proposed action plan and providing a database of local treatment providers.

In addition to developing accessible community resources, the Addiction Policy Forum, which has chapters in 17 states and a national office in Washington, D.C., is committed to tackling addiction by effecting policy change at the local, state and national levels, and raising awareness of the nationwide addiction crisis.

About Addiction Policy Forum

The Addiction Policy Forum is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2015 as a diverse partnership of organizations, policymakers and stakeholders committed to working together to elevate awareness around addiction, and to improve programs and policy through a comprehensive response that includes prevention, treatment, recovery and criminal justice reform. Jessica Hulsey Nickel, whose own family was devastated by addiction, is the founder of a coalition of 1,700 families impacted by substance use disorders and is available for further explanation and interviews by media.

More information on our mission and projects is available at http://addictionpolicy.org.

