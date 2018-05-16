ADEC Innovations' CleanChain Receives Major Sustainability Awards

IRVINE, Calif., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ADEC Innovations, a pioneer in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) solutions that create positive social and environmental impacts, announced today that its CleanChain software solution has been recognized with three prestigious awards: the 'Top Environmental Product of the Year' Award from the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Product & Project Awards, the 'Sustainability Product of the Year' Award from Business Intelligence Group, and the 'Green Supply Chain Award' from Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

Environmental Leader Top Product of the Year 2018

CleanChain is a data management and communication tool designed to support and manage environmental and sustainability challenges throughout global supply chains. Launched in September 2016, CleanChain provides brands and retailers with a system for consolidating chemical and other supply chain data across the entire supply base. By using CleanChain, companies have the ability to engage with each other and work towards improving environmental, health, and safety practices throughout their manufacturing processes, including eliminating the discharge of hazardous chemicals.

"CleanChain is a perfect example of ADEC Innovations' commitment to developing solutions that accelerate positive, global impact," said Robert A. Francisco, President, ADEC Innovations. "We are proud to have developed a tool that helps brands, retailers, and manufacturers simplify and streamline chemical management across their global supply chains, empowering them to make more informed and responsible sourcing decisions – resulting in a more sustainable future."

The Business Intelligence Group Sustainability Awards honor those organizations which have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice.

"We are so proud to reward and recognize ADEC Innovations for their sustainability efforts and smart business strategy," said Russ Fordyce, managing director, Business Intelligence Group. "Their innovation and leadership serve as a high benchmark for other organizations and leaders around the globe."

The Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Awards recognize companies making sustainability a core part of their supply chain strategy, and working to achieve measurable sustainability goals within their own operations and/or supply chains.

"Honorees for this year's award demonstrate that corporate social responsibility is a business imperative that transcends the company and extends throughout the supply chain, involving suppliers and customers," says John R. Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. "Our honorees serve as role models for supply chains globally to expand their CSR reach and impact."

The Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Product & Project Awards recognize excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that result in improved environmental outcomes while positively impacting revenue.

According to Tim Hermes, publisher of Environmental Leader parent company, Business Sector Media, "With a highly respected (and critical) judging panel and a strict set of judging criteria, entrants faced an extremely high bar for the level of product or project to qualify for an award. Those who entered needed to bring their A-game to get even a sniff of award-nirvana. And they delivered."

500 users in over 35 countries have joined CleanChain, helping companies reduce impacts in their supply chain and reach their corporate sustainability goals and milestones.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives — those with experience and knowledge — judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints, and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at www.SDCExec.com.

About Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today

Since 2006, Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today's websites and daily email newsletters have provided the definitive and objective voice in reporting on business-related energy, environmental, sustainability, and energy and energy management issues. Visit: www.environmentalleader.com or www.energymanagertoday.com.

About the Environmental Leader and Energy Manager Today Product & Project Awards

In its sixth year, the Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards recognize excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, or in corporate projects that improved environmental, sustainability or energy management and increased the bottom line. It is a five-point rating system designed to offer companies feedback and recognition. Third-party judges came from the following companies: Ball Aerospace, Best Buy, Black Ink Consulting, BSI Group, CandA, Caesars, Consultant Ben Larkey, Harbec, Kellogg, LNS Research, Marriott, Miller Coors, Nike, Novartis, Sears Holdings Corporation, Strategic Sustainable Consulting, Sustridge, Tesla, Wellborn Cabinet, and Vincit Group. For a complete list of winners, visit www.environmentalleader.com or www.energymanagertoday.com.

About ADEC Innovations

ADEC Innovations' environmental, social, and governance (ESG) business advances sustainable practices around the world and helps organizations responsibly grow and operate. With access to ADEC Innovations' global workforce of over 5,000 employees spanning five continents, ADEC Innovations is able to seamlessly deliver fully-integrated, cost-effective consulting, data management and software solutions to ensure we meet our clients' ever-evolving ESG needs and help them save time, reduce costs, optimize resource use, and drive operational efficiencies. Please visit esg.adec-innovations.com to find out more.

Media Contact

For ADEC Innovations

Michele Carchman

Phone: +1-714-508-4100

Media@adec-innovations.com

Related Images

environmental-leader-product.png

Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards

Environmental Leader Product & Project Awards

supply-demand-chain-executive.jpg

Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

Supply & Demand Chain Executive Green Supply Chain Award

business-intelligence-group.png

Business Intelligence Group Sustainability Award

Business Intelligence Group Sustainability Award

environmental-leader-top-product.png

Environmental Leader Top Product of the Year 2018

Environmental Leader Top Product of the Year 2018

Related Links

CleanChain Website

ADEC Innovations

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adec-innovations-cleanchain-receives-major-sustainability-awards-300649608.html

SOURCE ADEC Innovations

Related Links

http://esg.adec-innovations.com

