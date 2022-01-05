Adhesive Tapes Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.58% from 2020 to 2025: By Material (polypropylene, paper, polyvinyl chloride, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) | Global Forecast to 2025

The adhesive tapes market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size.

Technavio analyzes the market by Material (polypropylene, paper, polyvinyl chloride, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Adhesive tapes are used in various end-user industries such as medical, automotive, consumer electronics, and food and beverage. In the automotive industry, adhesive tapes are used as alternatives to screws, fasteners, or the welding process for bonding auto components. The food and beverage industry, a key sector projecting a stable demand for adhesive tapes, uses adhesive tapes for packaging and sealing of food containers. The rising demand for sustainable food packaging solutions to store food products at room temperature by preventing contamination from surroundings has led to the demand for advanced adhesive tapes with enhanced durability. In the medical industry, these tapes are extensively used as they are highly durable and prevent contamination. The increasing demand for small, lightweight, and sleek personal electronics is also driving the adhesive tapes market. These tapes are used for sealing, joining, insulating, EMI shielding, and heat dissipation of various parts and components of electronic products.

The Adhesive Tapes Market Covers the Following Areas:

Adhesive Tapes Market Sizing

Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast

Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis

The price of raw materials, which are used for manufacturing adhesive tapes, is highly volatile as it highly depends on crude oil prices. Key products used for manufacturing adhesive tapes are substrates such as paper, polymer film, and silicone. The price of paper has increased in recent years, owing to the lack of paper mills and raw pulp. Fluctuations in raw material prices, led by crude oil price fluctuations, create uncertainty and adversely affect production costs. They hamper the profit margins of vendors as well. In line with the increase in crude oil prices in recent years, the manufacturers of polymer-based adhesive tapes have announced an increase in product prices owing to the rise in the prices of feedstocks used to manufacture these raw materials. These products are commonly used for manufacturing adhesive tapes. Hence, volatility in crude oil prices and the subsequent volatility in raw material prices will negatively impact the growth of the adhesive tapes market during the forecast period.

Adhesive Tapes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 18.55 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.20 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key consumer countries China, US, India, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LINTEC Corp., Lohmann GmbH and Co.KG, Nitto Denko Corp., Scapa Group Plc, Shurtape Technologies LLC, and tesa SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

