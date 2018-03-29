Adient to discuss Q2 fiscal 2018 financial results on May 3, 2018

A link to the live webcast of the call and presentation materials will be available on the Adient Investor Relations website (http://investors.adient.com/). A replay will be available at the same site.

To participate by telephone, please dial 800-779-1454 (U.S.) or 312-470-7220 (international) 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call and ask to be connected to the Adient conference call. The conference passcode is ADIENT.

About Adient:

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With 85,000 employees operating 238 manufacturing/assembly plants in 34 countries worldwide, we produce and deliver automotive seating for all vehicle classes and all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, our expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Our integrated, in-house skills allow us to take our products from research and design all the way to engineering and manufacturing – and into more than 25 million vehicles every year.

ADNT-FN

