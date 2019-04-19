Adrienne Campbell-Holt to Helm 'Contested'; Timely Political Drama to be Feature Debut

NEW YORK, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Adrienne Campbell-Holt, founding artistic director of New York's Colt Coeur theater, has been attached to the political drama "Contested," to be produced by Kettle Cove Productions. It will mark her feature film directing debut.

With Colt Coeur, Adrienne has directed eleven world premieres, including Stephen Belber's "Joan," Ana Nogueira's "Empathitrax" (now being developed for a feature), Steven Levenson's "Seven Days in Heaven," and "Dry Land" by Ruby Rae Spiegel. Adrienne has also helmed numerous world premieres by Theresa Rebeck, including most recently, "Downstairs," starring Tyne Daly and Tim Daly. On Broadway, Adrienne has served as associate director of "Dear Evan Hansen." She is the recipient of the 2018 Lucille Lortel Visionary Director Award. On screen, Adrienne has directed two short films and shadowed directors on several broadcast television series including "Madam Secretary" and "Grey's Anatomy."

"Contested," written by former political operative Lynn Reed, is a timely political drama that examines political polarization through the lens of family rift. Kate Adams is the top advisor to the woman who would be the first female president of the United States, while her brother Mark serves in a similar capacity for the opponent. Although they have battled professionally for decades, the extreme tactics and high stakes of this campaign threaten to destroy any remaining familial bond, while also threatening to permanently (and literally) divide the country.

"Lynn Reed has a demonstrated commitment to telling emotionally impactful stories set against the backdrop of larger narratives about ambition and identity," Adrienne stated. "As a lifelong political junkie, I'm thrilled to join Lynn on this journey and bring this moving story to the screen."

Lynn Reed will also produce through her Kettle Cove Productions banner, a boutique production company with a strong focus on female led projects.

Adrienne is represented by Di Glazer at ICM.

