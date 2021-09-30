Adult-Serving Seattle-Based University Receives National Security Agency Grant to Build Cybersecurity Education Pipeline

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- City University of Seattle (CityU), a nonprofit institution focused on serving adult learners in the Puget Sound region and a member of the National University System, announced its participation in an ambitious nationwide effort to expand the pipeline of qualified information security professionals by helping to train and recruit more high school STEM educators to the field of cybersecurity education. Backed by a $700,000 grant from the federal National Security Agency, CityU's Center for Cybersecurity Innovation will join 11 other National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity to launch the Cybersecurity High School Innovation initiative.

"At a time when the rate and severity of cyberattacks is on the rise, investing in cybersecurity education and talent is essential for recruiting and retaining the well-qualified information security professionals we need to protect our institutions, employers, and public sector agencies from these emergent cyberthreats," said Dr. Morgan Zantua, associate professor and director of CityU's School of Technology and Computing. "I'm proud to partner with peer cybersecurity experts, local and regional companies, government agencies, and military-related groups to ensure we can address the talent gap by building a sustainable pipeline of young, diverse workers into the field."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for information security analysts is projected to grow by 31 percent between 2019 and 2029—far exceeding the average growth rate for all occupations. With the rise in remote and virtual work during the pandemic, the need for highly-qualified cybersecurity professionals has grown sharply. Last year, the Information Systems Security Association reported a 63 percent jump in cyberattacks during the pandemic. A 2019 Center for Strategic and International Studies survey of IT decision makers found 82 percent of employers report a shortage of cybersecurity skills—a talent gap that 71 percent believe causes direct and measurable damage to their organizations.

Through this multi-state, multi-campus initiative, CityU will bring to bear its academic expertise in cybersecurity and computer science education to build a sustainable network to educate, train, and prepare high school teachers to teach cybersecurity courses in local school districts. The consortium of public and nonprofit universities and colleges will begin to lay the foundation for success this fall by building public-private partnerships to support the initiative and by recruiting high school teachers.

The initiative will officially launch in September 2022 and expand over time. The other members of the consortium include Colorado's Regis University, Oregon's Mt. Hood Community College, Montana's Great Falls College and Missoula College, Idaho's North Idaho College and University of Idaho, and Dakota State University, and North Dakota State University. Representatives from the University of Washington Bothell, Green River College, and Arapahoe Community College are represented by faculty operating through personal service contracts.

About City University of Seattle: Since 1973, City University of Seattle has been relentlessly reimagining higher education in the Pacific Northwest and around the world. As an accredited, nonprofit university with over 20 years in online education, our mission is to provide career-relevant education to busy professionals and promote their educational and career success. Today, CityU of Seattle is recognized as a Top 10 educator of adults nationwide, offering over 60 degrees and certificate programs in business, leadership, education, project management, health and human services, and computer and information systems. Whether students study online or on-site, they gain marketable skills from practitioner faculty, and network with students and alumni employed at top companies such as Amazon, Boeing, Microsoft, Starbucks, and Google.

For more information about the grant contact [email protected] or 206.239.4710.

About National University System: The National University System (NUS) is a network of accredited nonprofit education institutions serving a diverse population of students including Pre-K-12 students and working professionals. NUS higher-education institutions serve more than 45,000 students through National University, Northcentral University, and City University of Seattle. NUS education-focused initiatives include Workforce Education Solutions. Learn more at nusystem.org.

