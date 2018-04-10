"I was inspired to develop my idea after an incident with my vehicle. It was burglarized and nothing could done because there were no security cameras in the area," said the inventor. The FIRE WATCH provides advanced security for motor vehicles. It helps to identity a vandal or thief. This will, in turn, reduce police investigation time. In addition, this security system will strongly discourage reckless behavior with young drivers, thus providing peace of mind to parents. It will also provide peace of mind to security-conscious motorists. This system is adaptable to various makes and models of vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FRO- 534, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-automotive-security-system-invented-fro--534-300626011.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

