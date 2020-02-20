Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Industry to Exhibit a CAGR of 16.9% Through 2020-2030 - Features Audi, Baidu, BMW, Daimler, General Motors, Tesla, Volkswagen, Waymo, Zoox, and More
Feb 20, 2020, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Solution, Sensor Type, Vehicle Automation Level (Level 1 - Level 5), Vehicle Type, End User, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global advanced driver assistance systems market is expected to reach $62.68 billion by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 16.9%.
In this report, 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global advanced driver assistance systems market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global advanced driver assistance systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Solution, Sensor Type, Vehicle Automation Level, Vehicle Type, End User, and Region.
Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
Based on solution, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- Lane Assist (LA)
- Crash Warning System (CWS)
- Blind Spot Detection (BSD)
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Smart Park Assist (SPA)
- Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)
- Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
- Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)
- Other Solutions
Based on senor type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and average selling price (USD/unit) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Image Sensors
- Front View
- Side View
- Rear View
Radar
- Short-range Radars (SRRs)
- Long-range Radars (LRRs)
Ultrasonic Sensors
LiDAR
- Mechanical Automotive LiDAR
- Solid State Automotive LiDAR
Electronic Control Units (ECUs)
- Other Sensors
Based on vehicle automation level, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section. Each segment is further split by sensor type.
- Level 1 (Driver Assistance)
- Level 2 (Partial Automation)
- Level 3 (Conditional Automation)
- Level 4 (High Automation)
- Level 5 (Full Automation)
Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section. Passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles are further segmented by sensor type.
Passenger Vehicles
- Car/Robo-taxi
- Van/Shuttle
Commercial Vehicles
- Self-driving Trucks
- Self-driving Buses
Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
- APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
- RoW (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Solution, Vehicle Automation Level, and Sensor Type over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global advanced driver assistance systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Players (extra companies can be added upon request):
- AUDI AG
- Baidu
- BMW Group
- Daimler AG
- Delphi
- FCA Italy S.p.A.
- Ford Motor Company
- General Motors
- MAN SE
- Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.
- Tesla Inc.
- Toyota Motor Corporation
- Volkswagen AG
- Volvo Group
- Waymo LLC
- Zoox Inc.
