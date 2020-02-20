Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Industry to Exhibit a CAGR of 16.9% Through 2020-2030 - Features Audi, Baidu, BMW, Daimler, General Motors, Tesla, Volkswagen, Waymo, Zoox, and More

DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Solution, Sensor Type, Vehicle Automation Level (Level 1 - Level 5), Vehicle Type, End User, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced driver assistance systems market is expected to reach $62.68 billion by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 16.9%.



In this report, 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. The report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global advanced driver assistance systems market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global advanced driver assistance systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Solution, Sensor Type, Vehicle Automation Level, Vehicle Type, End User, and Region.



Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

Software

Service

Based on solution, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Lane Assist (LA)

Crash Warning System (CWS)

Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Smart Park Assist (SPA)

Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

Other Solutions

Based on senor type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and average selling price (USD/unit) for 2019-2030 included in each section.



Image Sensors

Front View

Side View

Rear View

Radar

Short-range Radars (SRRs)

Long-range Radars (LRRs)

Ultrasonic Sensors



LiDAR

Mechanical Automotive LiDAR

Solid State Automotive LiDAR

Electronic Control Units (ECUs)

Other Sensors

Based on vehicle automation level, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section. Each segment is further split by sensor type.

Level 1 (Driver Assistance)

Level 2 (Partial Automation)

Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

Level 4 (High Automation)

Level 5 (Full Automation)

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section. Passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles are further segmented by sensor type.



Passenger Vehicles

Car/Robo-taxi

Van/Shuttle

Commercial Vehicles

Self-driving Trucks

Self-driving Buses

Based on end user, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

OEM

Aftermarket

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC ( Japan , China , South Korea , Australia , India , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia , Singapore , Indonesia , Thailand , New Zealand , Vietnam , and Sri Lanka )

, , , , , and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into , , , , , , and ) Europe ( Germany , UK, France , Spain , Italy , Rest of Europe ; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia , Denmark , Austria , Norway , Sweden , The Netherlands , Poland , Czech Republic , Slovakia , Hungary , and Romania )

( , UK, , , , Rest of ; Rest of is further segmented into , , , , , , , , , , and ) North America (U.S. and Canada )

(U.S. and ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) RoW ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, South Africa )

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of major national markets by Solution, Vehicle Automation Level, and Sensor Type over the study years (2019-2030) are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global advanced driver assistance systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.



Key Players (extra companies can be added upon request):

AUDI AG

Baidu

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Delphi

FCA Italy S.p.A.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

MAN SE

Nissan Motor Co. Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Group

Waymo LLC

Zoox Inc.

