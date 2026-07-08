Advantage Services Group Strengthens Colorado Platform Through Acquisition of Doctor Fix-It

DENVER, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Services Group ("ASG"), a leading residential services platform, announced today its acquisition of Doctor Fix-It ("Doctor Fix-It"), a trusted provider of heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical services throughout the Denver Metro area.

Founded in 1978, Doctor Fix-It has spent nearly five decades building a reputation for technical excellence, dependable service, and a commitment to customer satisfaction. Serving homeowners across the Denver metropolitan region, the company has become a trusted name in residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services.

The acquisition further strengthens ASG's presence in Colorado, where the company already serves homeowners through Elkhorn Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical and Balance Point Heating, Cooling & Plumbing. By adding Doctor Fix-It to its Colorado platform, ASG continues to invest in market-leading service organizations that share its commitment to customer experience, a people-first culture, and long-term growth.

"Colorado has been an important market for Advantage Services Group, and Doctor Fix-It represents exactly the type of company we seek to partner with," said David Williams, CEO of Advantage Services Group. "Their reputation, expertise, and commitment to customers have made them a trusted name in the Denver Metro area and we are excited to build upon that legacy while continuing to invest in the people and systems that drive exceptional service."

Following the acquisition, Doctor Fix-It's operations have been integrated with Elkhorn Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electrical, creating an even stronger residential service platform across Colorado. Customers will continue to receive the same high-quality service while benefiting from enhanced operational resources, expanded training opportunities, and increased investment in technology and customer experience.

"Bringing Doctor Fix-It together with Elkhorn creates a stronger platform for employees and customers across the Denver Metro," said Kevin Cassidy, Regional Vice President of Colorado for Advantage Services Group. "Both organizations share a commitment to doing the job right, investing in their people, and building lasting customer relationships. We are excited to welcome the Doctor Fix-It team into the ASG family and continue delivering the level of service Colorado homeowners deserve."

About Advantage Services Group

Advantage Services Group is a leading residential service platform dedicated to building a world-class company through a people-first culture. Focused on long-term growth, ASG partners with elite home service brands across the United States to deliver exceptional customer experiences. For more information, visit advantage-services.com.

About Doctor Fix-It

Founded in 1978, Doctor Fix-It is a trusted provider of heating, cooling, plumbing, and electrical services serving homeowners throughout the Denver Metro area. Over nearly five decades, the company has earned an A+ rating and accreditation from the Better Business Bureau and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work Certified organization. Doctor Fix-It was also named a Top 200 Private Company by ColoradoBiz in 2021. For more information, visit calldoctorfixit.com.

SOURCE Advantage Services Group